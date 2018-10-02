Things To Do in Sonoma

Best Sonoma Wineries for First-Time Visitors

Planning a trip to Wine Country? Add these Sonoma wineries to your list of places to visit.

The most important part of planning a first trip to Sonoma County, aside from finding a place to stay, is figuring out where to drink. With over 425 wineries to choose from, this can easily become an overwhelming task. From poolside pours to historic tours, from award-winning bubbles to bold reds, there’s almost too much of the good stuff here. Always eager to help a fellow wine lover, we’ve lined up a few favorite tasting experiences that will guarantee a memorable first visit. Click through the above gallery for details.

 

