What’s New in Napa? 7 Hot Tasting Rooms to Visit Now

Slide 1 of 10 Post at Carneros Resort and Spa: Carneros Resort and Spa's new tasting room, Post, once used to be (you guessed it) a post office. Now, it features a rotating list of flights, along with wines by the glass and bottle. It's open to the public (not just to hotel guests) and pours wines from Napa, Sonoma and around the world. An assortment of snacks, cheeses, sandwiches and small bites from neighboring Market can be paired with the wines. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; walk-ins welcome. 4048 Sonoma Highway, Napa, 866-860-2328, carnerosresort.com (Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 2 of 10 On sunny days, guests can sip wine al fresco overlooking Farm restaurant’s culinary gardens at Carneros Resort and Spa. Farm chef de cuisine John Carney has a knack for wowing diners with dishes inspired by the seasonal produce in the kitchen’s backyard. (Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 3 of 10 Wine Girl Napa Valley: Everything in this new downtown Napa wine bar is meant to be Instagrammable. Bright and airy with plenty of pink — and a set of swings — it features 16 rotating wines on tap, a bottle list, beer and seltzers. A small menu, including a variety of flatbreads, charcuterie and dips, is also available. That the wine bar is open relatively late is another bonus: noon to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. 1321 First St., Suite A, Napa, 707-699-1079, winegirl.com (Wine Girl Napa Valley)

Slide 4 of 10 The photogenic Wine Girl Napa Valley in downtown Napa features rotating wines on tap and bottle service, as well as beer and seltzers. (Wine Girl Napa Valley)

Slide 5 of 10 Compline Wine Shop: Also new to downtown Napa, Compline Wine Shop is the sister business of neighboring Michelin-recognized Compline Restaurant. Home to 600 bottles (and with plenty of room to add hundreds more), the wine shop offers a cozy tasting space and a fun collection of vintage vinyl. But it’s the wine shop’s unique and accessible wine storage space that makes it stand out. On your next visit, be sure to bundle up and venture behind the glass wall in the back of the tasting room where the bottles are stored at cellar temperature. 1300 First St., Suite 319, Napa, 707-492-8155, complinewine.com (Compline Wine Shop)

Slide 6 of 10 The Pavilion by Ink Grade: Located in St. Helena, The Pavilion is Ink Grade’s first public tasting space and showcases single vineyard wines from the estate's vineyards atop Howell Mountain. The signature Senses by Ink Grade tasting ($195) is a unique immersive experience that includes a 360-degree video projection presentation. The tasting lounge is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, by appointment only.699 St. Helena Highway, Saint Helena, inkgrade.com (The Pavilion by Ink Grade)

Slide 7 of 10 Video technology is used to create an immersive experience at The Pavilion by Ink Grade in St. Helena. (The Pavilion by Ink Grade)

Slide 8 of 10 Charles Krug: Taste Like a Somm is the newest offering from Napa Valley’s oldest winery. The 90-minute experience ($150) includes a blind tasting of four Charles Krug wines with Certified Sommelier Jeff Arnold. Tastings are by reservation only. 2800 Main St., Saint Helena, 707-967-2222, charleskrug.com

Slide 9 of 10 Far Niente: After touring the historic Oakville estate — the gravity-fed winery dates to 1885 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places — the new Cave Collection Library Wine Tasting ($250) treats guests to a pairing menu created by new executive chef Phillip Moratin, highlighting the winery’s Cave Collection wines. 1350 Acacia Drive, Oakville, 707-944-2861, farniente.com (Far Niente)

Slide 10 of 10 Peju Winery: In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Peju has unveiled the Original Counter Tasting. Back in the day, founders Tony and Herta “HB” Peju poured wine in their garage. Today, the 45-minute stand-up counter experience ($40) takes place in the winery’s Uluru Room and includes four Peju wines. The tasting is available 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. 8466 St. Helena Highway, Rutherford, 707-963-3600, peju.com (Peju Winery)