Peek Inside The Lodge at Healdsburg, a New Hilton Property

There’s a new hotel to check into in Healdsburg. Well, kind of.

The Villa Toscana, originally part of the Best Western Dry Creek Inn, has been renovated and rebranded into a new hotel property, The Lodge at Healdsburg, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The two hotels, located just next to one another, now operate independently with separate staff and amenities.

(The Lodge at Healdsburg is not related to The Lodge at Sonoma, owned by Marriott, or The Lodge at Bodega Bay, owned by Woodside Hospitality Group.)

Owned by Sonoma native, Norman Krug, The Lodge at Healdsburg marks the debut of the Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand in Healdsburg. Krug also owns Dry Creek Inn and Sonoma Valley Inn (both Best Western branded hotels) and is currently developing a property known as The Verano Sonoma Valley, which is projected to open in Sonoma in early 2025.

Guest rooms at The Lodge at Healdsburg feature a king bed, wood flooring, a gas fireplace, patio or balcony, Nespresso coffee machine and a small refrigerator. A handful of rooms also boast a freestanding soaking tub.

“We want to provide an upscale boutique experience with a high level of personalized service for our guests at an affordable price point,” said Bill Blum, Vice President of Development and Operations at Krug Development Corporation.

Built in 2008, the property’s Tuscan theme pays homage to the region’s notable Italian wine families, such as Seghesio, Rafanelli and Pedroncelli. Guests will notice the Italian influences in the three courtyards. Each is a little different from the other; depending on where you linger, there may be a fireplace, a fire pit or a gurgling fountain. The property also includes a heated pool, two hot tubs, a sauna and a steam room.

The hotel lobby is home to Alexander’s Café and Bar. Serving a small breakfast menu in the morning and bar menu in the evening, the cafe offers local favorites, including coffee from Black Oak Coffee Roasters, pastries from Costeaux French Bakery, wine from Dry Creek Vineyard and MacRostie Winery & Vineyards, and beer from Barrel Brothers Brewing Company, Fogbelt Brewing Co. and Cooperage Brewing Company.

“You’ll never see a Coors light at our bar. We only have Sonoma County wineries, breweries and even Sonoma County food,” said Andrew Gumula, General Manager at The Lodge at Healdsburg. “It even bothers me to have Coke in here. I wish I could find a local soda.”

Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the property.

Rates at The Lodge at Healdsburg start at $179. The property is pet-friendly; dogs of all sizes are welcome. 1261 Grove St., Healdsburg, 800-774-1500, thelah.com