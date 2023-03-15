Sonoma’s Kivelstadt Cellars and Winegarten Getting New Name, Dinner Menu

Kivelstadt Cellars and Winegarten is changing its name to Bloom Carneros in an effort to create a new identity for the indoor-outdoor space that quickly became a go-to brunch spot in the last year.

Executive Chef Jennifer McMurry has uplifted the food program considerably, relying on seasonal ingredients and upscale comfort food dishes including mortadella hot dogs, sweet potato tacos and a mushroom Cubano sandwich on housemade focaccia.

The new restaurant will include a dinner menu (details coming soon) from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The rebranding comes on the heels of a dinner series at Kivelstadt that featured dishes such as pan-seared scallops with cauliflower puree, slow-roasted short ribs, housemade pappardelle and baked Alaska. Dinner service begins April 1, with reservations now open at bloomcarneros.com.

22900 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-938-7001.