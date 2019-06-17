Chic & Cheap: 6 Trendy Sonoma Hotels That Won’t Break the Bank

Slide 1 of 24 The Astro Motel, Santa Rosa: The Astro has long been a Santa Rosa landmark, but not in a good way—until now. The team behind The Spinster Sisters have turned this previously grimy motel in the up-and-coming SOFA arts disctict into a trendy hub where art, design, and cycling converge. Rates start at $160/night, 323 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-200-4655, theastro.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 2 of 24 Each room at the Astro has a vintage theme with art and custom furniture done by local artists, plus one-of-a-kind mid-century modern furnishings that were handpicked from auctions throughout the country (you can even purchase and take them home if you happen to fall in love).

Slide 3 of 24 The Astro was designed with cyclists in mind. There’s a Bike Somm on hand to help with bike assembly and basic repairs, plus guests can rent Shinola bikes to explore Sonoma County’s many trails - there are even tricycles for the little ones. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 4 of 24 The Astro Lounge is a chill common area that will take you back to good old dorm life and the location is walking distance to downtown Santa Rosa’s many shops, eateries, and breweries. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 5 of 24 The Sandman, Santa Rosa: They had us at their super-chic pool house that oozes Palm Springs vibes. This roadside motel got a major facelift in 2018 and at the center of it is the Poolhouse & Bar, which serves up snacks and drinks—pair corn dog bites with a spiked strawberry banana smoothie—to be enjoyed by the pool and hot tub. Rates start at $169/night, 3421 Cleveland Ave. Santa Rosa, 707-293-2100, sandmansantarosa.com (Courtesy photo)

Slide 7 of 24 Plan your stay around the Sandman Summer Night Series, featuring live music, local food trucks, and a pool party one Friday each month through August. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 8 of 24 Recently updated rooms at The Sandman in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 24 Boon Hotel + Spa, Guerneville: Nestled among fir trees close to the ever-popular Russian River, this adults-only retreat has clean, contemporary, yet cozy rooms, or if you want to “rough it,” there are also glamping tents available in the summer, plus the Boonito, a mini vintage camper, all equipped with luxe amenities (reclaimed redwood furniture, cork floors, plush robes etc.). Rates start at $180/night, 14711 Armstrong Woods Rd., Guerneville, 707-869-2721, boonhotels.com (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 24 Boon Hotel + Spa has all the makings of a luxury wine country resort for half the price. While you’re there, lounge by the saline pool and hot tub, book a massage or facial, imbibe at the 24-hour honor bar, practice Yoga among the redwood trees—Armstrong Woods is literally their backyard—and enjoy breakfast delivered to your door each morning. Want to bring your furry friend on vacation? There are dog-friendly rooms. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 11 of 24 The Boonito, a mini vintage camper, at Boon Hotel + Spa in Guerneville. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 13 of 24 Clean, luxury rooms at Boon Hotel + Spa in Guerneville. (Photo bu Kelly Puleio)

Slide 14 of 24 AutoCamp, Guerneville: Glamp in a grove of towering redwoods at AutoCamp, where you might just forget you're sleeping outside. Posh airstreams and canvas tents are equipped with the same luxe bedding and modern furnishings you’d expect at a fancy hotel, the bathrooms are gorgeous and most importantly, clean, and they even have TVs and Wifi. Rates start at $179/night, 14120 Old Cazadero Rd, Guerneville, 888-405-7553, autocamp.com (Courtesy photo)

Slide 15 of 24 At Autocamp, there’s plenty to do on-site and off. Relax by the campfire with s’mores, take a yoga class, taste local wines in the Clubhouse, hike in the redwoods, stroll down to the Russian River, or head into downtown Guerneville for a hot meal and libations. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 16 of 24 The Clubhouse at Autocamp in Guerneville. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 17 of 24 Hotel Petaluma, Petaluma: This historic hotel, built in 1923, is set in the heart of downtown Petaluma and is a seamless blend of old and new. Rooms here are modern, simple, and clean, and yet the hotel exterior, architecture, and Art Deco common areas brings you right back to the roaring twenties. The lobby oozes Gatsby-style grandeur, from the original hand-pull elevator and opulent fireplace to the grand piano and the tall columns with crown molding. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 19 of 24 Take in Hotel Petaluma's timeless architecture from the private courtyard and, without even leaving the property, taste wine at Barber Cellars or slurp fresh oysters at The Shuckery. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 20 of 24 The courtyard at Hotel Petaluma. (Photo by Rebecca Chotkowski)

Slide 21 of 24 Metro Hotel & Cafe, Petaluma: A slice of Paris in Sonoma County, the colorful Metro Hotel & Cafe is equal parts chic, charming, and kitschy. Guests at this Petaluma boutique hotel, built in the 1870s, will find clawfoot tubs, French doors, and other classic odes to Paris in each uniquely-designed room, with eclectic treasures placed randomly throughout (fancy a duck statue on your bedside table?). Rates start at $149/night, 508 Petaluma Boulevard South, Petaluma, 707-773-4900, metrolodging.com (Courtesy photo)

Slide 22 of 24 At The Metro Hotel, there's an Airstream Honeymoon suite set in the hotel garden, featuring a queen-sized memory foam bed, two TVs, and a rain shower. The adorable, on-site cafe is the perfect place to start your day with a cappuccino and crepes. For something a little different, there's a great Peruvian restaurant next door, Quinua Cocina Peruana. (Photo by Courtney Calmark)

Slide 23 of 24 Colorful and eclectic rooms at The Metro Hotel & Cafe in Petaluma. (Courtesy photo).