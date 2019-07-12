Summer Getaway: AutoCamp Brings Glamping to Yosemite

Slide 1 of 17 Stay at AutoCamp Yosemite: With 102 accommodations, AutoCamp’s Yosemite location is bigger and grander in scale than the Russian River location. But the custom Airstream trailers we know and love haven’t changed. Along with queen beds, heat and air-conditioning, they have kitchenettes and full bathrooms. Airstream Suites start at $209. 6323 CA-140, Midpines, 888-405-7553, autocamp.com. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 2 of 17 AutoCamp’s new and improved Luxury Tents offer more space. Along with a queen bed, there’s a sofa, heater and mini-refrigerator. Bathrooms with showers are located in the Clubhouse, the property’s take on a hotel lobby. AutoCamp Yosemite also has two cabins. Rates for Luxury Tents start at $229, and Classic Cabin Suites at $339. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 3 of 17 In addition to a heated outdoor pool, mountain bikes are available for guests to use on a first-come, first-serve basis. Yoga classes and s’mores nights are regular activities on AutoCamp’s event calendar. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 4 of 17 Set Your Alarm: Getting up early goes against just about every vacation rule, but you’ll be thrilled you rolled out of bed a little bleary eyed when you beat the crowds to Yosemite Valley. (Stephen Moehle/Shutterstock)

Slide 5 of 17 Use the Free Yosemite Shuttle: Park your car in one of the public lots, then walk or use the free shuttle for all of your Yosemite Valley stops. Shuttles run daily, every 10 to 20 minutes, from 7am to 10pm. (Courtesy NPS Photos)

Slide 7 of 17 Walk to Lower Yosemite Fall: The short, easy mile walk to Lower Yosemite Fall comes with spectacular views. Depending on how fast you walk, and how many pictures you take, plan on 30 minutes to an hour. (Shuttle stop #6) (Courtesy NPS Photos)

Slide 8 of 17 Hike the Mist Trail: After you catch sight of your first rainbow, you’ll understand why the Mist Trail is such a popular hike. The first mile of the paved, uphill, trail takes you to the Vernal Fall Footbridge. From there, the Mist Trail leads hikers up more than 600 often-wet-and-slippery steps to the top of Vernal Fall. Plan on two to three hours to make the trip. (Shuttle stop #16) (Pavel Tvrdy/Shutterstock)

Slide 9 of 17 Drive to Glacier Point: You’ll need your car for the hour-or-so drive from Yosemite Valley to Glacier Point, but the views waiting are worth the commute. (Courtesy NPS Photos)

Slide 10 of 17 Stroll through Mariposa Grove: If you have any energy left in you, don’t hesitate, just head straight for the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias. Just before sundown is an ideal time for a stroll in the woods. (Courtesy NPS Photos)

Slide 11 of 17 President Lincoln signed legislation in 1864 protecting this stretch of about 500 mature giant sequoias - Yosemite didn’t become a National Park until 1890. (Stephen Moehle/Shutterstock)

Slide 13 of 17 Eat at 1850 Restaurant & Brewing Company: After all that hiking, a burger, fries and beer might be just what you need -- 1850's burger has been voted the best in Mariposa County. Although you might be starving, sharing is probably your best bet to successfully tackle an order of Finney Fries. Loaded with garlic, parmesan cheese, smoky pub cheese, and grilled, smoked steak bits, the crispy concoction is a meal on its own. 5114 Highway 140 Mariposa, 209-966-2229, 1850restaurant.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 14 of 17 For those who prefer a hotel stay, The Majestic Yosemite Hotel has been welcoming guests since 1927. Formerly The Ahwahnee, it is a National Historic Landmark. Accommodations range from standard hotel rooms and suites, to cottages. Rates start at $376 in winter, $518 in summer. (Shuttle stop #3) Yosemite National Park, 1 Ahwahnee Drive, Yosemite Valley, 888-413-8869, travelyosemite.com/lodging (Courtesy Yosemite Hospitality)

Slide 15 of 17 See The Majestic Yosemite Hotel: Even if you don't spend the night at The Majestic, it’s worth a stop to see the property’s head-turning details including stained-glass windows, wrought iron chandeliers, and its dining room, complete with tall windows and 30-feet ceiling. Free one-hour guided tours of the Majestic Yosemite are offered regularly; check with the concierge desk for the schedule. (Courtesy Yosemite Hospitality)

Slide 16 of 17 Eat at The Majestic Yosemite Hotel Dining Room: There’s always a lot of talk about Sunday Brunch, but every meal at The Majestic Yosemite Hotel Dining Room makes an impression. Breakfast, brunch, and lunch are casual. However, at dinner men are asked to wear pants and a shirt with a collar; women will need a dress, skirt, or pants and blouse. (Courtesy Yosemite Hospitality)