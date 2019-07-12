Summer Getaway: AutoCamp Brings Glamping to Yosemite

Yosemite National Park checks all the boxes for a great weekend escape, and thanks to our wet winter (remember trudging through all that rain?) its iconic waterfalls are putting on a spectacular show this summer. If for some reason you need another excuse to get a visit on the calendar, staying on the Mariposa County side of the national park, near the Arch Rock Entrance, just gained major bragging rights thanks to hometown glamping favorite AutoCamp. Those shiny Airstreams have found a spot to call their own in Yosemite’s neighborhood. Click through the gallery to discover how to spend a weekend in and around Yosemite this summer.

