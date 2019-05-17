The Hottest Wine Tasting Experiences in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country

The tasting room is dead. Long live the tasting room. These wineries are exploring new ways to attract customers, moving beyond the traditional tasting room setting to create dynamic and compelling experiences that draw visitors not just for their wines, but for the story behind them, too. Click through the gallery for details.

Looking for great Sonoma Magazine content in your inbox? Subscribe here

Related Posts
Best Sonoma Wineries for First-Time Visitors Best Sonoma Wineries for First-Time Visitors
Beyond the Music: 6 Things You Can’t Miss at BottleRock 2019 Beyond the Music: 6 Things You Can’t Miss at BottleRock 2019
Best Sparkling Wineries in Sonoma and Napa Best Sparkling Wineries in Sonoma and Napa
Read previous post:
The Story Behind Sophie James’ Exclusive Wine Brand and Club

Members of the winery's invitation-only Tribe can enjoy experiences such as dinners on Sonoma Mountain and parties at hip Bay...

Close