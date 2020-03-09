Six issues | One Great Price

Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

20 Amazing Sonoma County Murals and Where to Find Them

Discover the creative side of Sonoma County for free on a public art day trip.

“If these walls could talk” goes the saying — in Sonoma County, they can. Thanks to the work of talented artists, the facades of our local buildings share stories that reflect this area: beautiful, colorful and diverse. Discover the creative side of Sonoma County by checking out some of our favorite local murals in the above gallery, and on the street. Spring is a great time to get outside for a public art day trip.

Andrew Beale, Alexandria Bordas, Mary Callahan, Sofia Englund, Martin Espinoza, Ricardo Ibarra, Mayra Lopez, Derek Moore, J.D. Morris, Eloísa Ruano González, Lorna Sheridan, Chris Smith and Mary Jo Winter contributed to this article. For more information about local murals and street artists, visit Artstart, Creative Sonoma, and Santa Rosa Urban Art Partnership.

