6 Sonoma County Hotels That Offer Special Deals to Pliny the Younger Pilgrims

The Astro Motel, Santa Rosa: Retro rules at the Astro Motel, a remodeled 1963 motor lodge with mid-century modern accents. The property has an onsite citrus garden to relax in and a bike garage that offers free tune-ups and storage. After braving the day's Pliny crowds, enjoy dinner around the corner at The Spinster Sisters, a farm-to-table restaurant and sister property to the motel. Use promo code RRBPTY to receive 10 percent off your reservation. 323 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-200-4655, theastro.com.
The Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa: Another retro gem with a modern feel, the Flamingo was a hotspot for celebrities in the '50s and '60s. The expansive property includes a restaurant, bar and a lounge with nightly live music, as well as a pool and spa - a good place to cure your woes after a long day of sipping Younger. The hotel is also pet-friendly and certified green. Click here to book the special rate at $139/night, 2777 4th St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-8530, flamingoresort.com.
Hampton Inn & Suites, Windsor: Located near Russian River's Windsor facility, the Hampton Inn offers Younger enthusiasts a daily free shuttle to and from the brewery. The multi-story hotel also provides bicycle rentals, free breakfast, and fresh-baked cookies on the weekends. If you're tired of beer, don't miss the free wine tasting every Friday night. Click here to book the special rate at $153/night, 8937 Brooks Rd. S., Windsor, 707-837-9355, hamptoninn3.hilton.com.
Holiday Inn, Windsor: Opened in 2017, the Holiday Inn is one of the newest hotels in Sonoma County. The property offers complimentary breakfast and has a heated indoor pool and a grocery store for necessities and snacks. The hotel is also home to Tisza Bistro, a local favorite of our dining editor. The Holiday Inn will provide a free shuttle to and from the Windsor brewery. Click here to book the special rate at $149/night, 8755 Old Redwood Hwy, Windsor, 707-838-8800, ihg.com. (Photo by John Burgess)
Holiday Inn Express, Windsor: Another close neighbor to the Windsor brewery, the Holiday Inn Express is the smaller and simpler version of the Holiday Inn. Also offering a shuttle to and from the brewery, this Windsor hotel serves up free breakfast and free all-day coffee to pep you up after your Pliny adventures. There's also a heated pool, indoor whirlpool, and a fitness center. Click here to book the special rate at $139/night, 8865 Conde Ln., Windsor, 707-837-0808, ihg.com.
Oxford Suites, Rohnert Park: Newly-opened eco-friendly Oxford Suites is located just a few blocks from the Graton Casino. This is all-suites hotel features kitchenettes in every suite, including microwaves, stovetops, and dishwashers. The Oxford also offers free breakfast, a nightly wine and cheese reception, and has a restaurant and bar with outdoor fire pits. Use promo code CHEERS to save 15 percent on room rates, 67 Golf Course Dr. W., Rohnert Park, 707-800-4039, oxfordsuitessonoma.com.
