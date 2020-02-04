It’s Pliny Time! 10 Things You Need to Know About Russian River Brewing Company’s Most Famous Beer

Slide 1 of 13 What’s the big deal? Russian River brewmaster Vinnie Cilurzo first brewed “Younger” in 2005. At the time, it was the only beer of its kind: the first triple IPA. Traditionally released the first Friday in February, it is only available for two weeks at the brewery's Santa Rosa and Windsor brewpubs, plus a limited number of other locations. At the brewpubs, Pliny is only available on draft and is only served in 10-ounce glasses. This year, patrons can also buy and take home two bottles of the coveted beer. Pliny pilgrims, especially the first weekend, can expect hours-long waits to get into the brewpubs. Once inside, guests are allotted three hours at the pub and three "Youngers." (Christopher Chung)

Slide 2 of 13 OK, when can I get my hands on some Pliny? It all starts on Friday, February 7, at 11 am and ends two weeks later on February 20. The beer will be available each day during those two weeks until they run out of that day’s allocation. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 3 of 13 If Pliny is so popular, why not just make more of it? According to Russian River Brewing, Pliny the Younger is a very time consuming and expensive beer to brew: it requires an exceptionally large amount of raw materials – malt and hops in particular – and takes up significant tank space at the brewery. In other words, it's just not worth the money and effort to make more Pliny - especially when the limited supply seems to be working out, just fine. (John Burgess)

Slide 4 of 13 Is there any way to escape the line? In 2018, for the first time in Younger history, a lucky few got to cut the line. Following the wildfires in October 2017, Russian River Brewing launched Sonoma Pride, which raised funds for fire relief efforts in part through $25 donations for a chance to win Pliny line-cutting privileges. This year, however, there are no cuts. For the best shot at a short wait, the time to come is midweek during the evening. But, believe it or not, a lot of people actually want to experience the line - come rain or shine - because "that's where the event is." But standing in lines has rules...

Slide 5 of 13 How do I master the line (and not get kicked out)? No matter how pumped you are about Pliny, waiting in line for hours can be boring, and bored people do silly things. Therefore, there are rules: no smoking, no drinking, no bottle sharing (in line or inside the brewpub), no camping in front of businesses (leave your pop-up tents and easy-ups at home), and come with your entire party - don't cut in front of people who have been waiting for hours because "your friends saved your spot" - that's not cool. (Kent Porter)

Slide 6 of 13 What happens once I get inside? For customers who wish to brave the notoriously long lines and typically crummy winter weather, Russian River Brewing Company has imposed a limit of three Youngers and three hours inside the brewpubs, per person. They keep track of this with three-tabbed wristbands — not, disappointingly, with chalk marks like meter maids. (Tabs are removed as Youngers are poured.) The limits, set in place in 2015, meant that the brewpub only ran out of the daily Pliny allocation once in that year — a significant improvement over years past. Inside, Plinys can be paired with pub fare. Naturally, “Pliny” bites are the most popular pick, but “Drew” bites are also worth a try. The Windsor brewpub has more food options. (John Burgess)

Slide 7 of 13 What does Pliny taste like? Pliny the Younger is a rendition of other Russian River Brewing Company favorite Pliny the Elder, except with more hops, malt, and higher alcohol (the beer finishes around 10.25 percent AVB). The hops used in the recipe are Simcoe, Warrior, Chinook, Centennial, Amarillo, CTZ, Comet and Azacca. According to those in the know (and Russian River Brewing Company's website), it is loaded with hop flavors and is surprisingly smooth and dry for the amount of alcohol and malt. (John Burgess)

Slide 8 of 13 Who is this Pliny character anyway? And how do I pronounce Pliny? Gaius Plinius Caecilius Secundus, a.k.a Pliny the Younger, was a lawyer, author, and magistrate of ancient Rome. Pliny’s uncle, Pliny the Elder (also a Russian River beer), helped raise and educate him, and later adopted him. Pliny Jr and Pliny Sr witnessed the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD, which took Pliny the Elder’s life. While most people pronounce the popular beer “ply-knee,” the “correct” Latin pronunciation is actually “plih-nee” – rhyming with “mini.” Pliny people are apparently not as particular about proper pronunciation as they are about their pints. (Portrait of Pliny the Younger, on the marble retained after the Giovio palace in the city of Como, vintage engraved illustration. Magasin Pittoresque 1847)

Slide 9 of 13 What's the Windsor brewery like? The new brewpub can hold up to 200 Pliny enthusiasts (the Santa Rosa pub's capacity is 135). The food menu offers more options than the Santa Rosa location, including burgers, double fried Kennebec fries, fish and chips, salmon, schnitzel, and salads. If you need some fresh air, you can step out on a year-round patio and 1-acre pet-friendly beer garden. In addition to Pliny the Younger, visitors can sample some eight popular RRBC beers. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 11 of 13 What if I am pining for Pliny, but am not willing to wait in line for hours? No worries. A few lucky Sonoma County spots get a small share of Pliny the Younger to serve to thirsty customers. Russian River Brewing Company is usually very secretive about which local establishments will receive Pliny, but last year's list may offer some clues. Pliny the Younger’s close relation, Pliny the Elder, is available year-round — bottled or on tap. If you want to sample more Sonoma County brews, we've got a craft beer weekend itinerary just for you. (Chris Hardy)

