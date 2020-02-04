Six issues | One Great Price

Food + Drink

It’s Pliny Time! 10 Things You Need to Know About Russian River Brewing Company’s Most Famous Beer

The coveted beer is making its annual comeback this Friday.

It’s either the best of times or the worst of times, but either way, it is time.

Pliny the Younger, Russian River Brewing Company’s super-hoppy triple India pale ale, is almost here. Its 16th-annual release is expected to bring thousands of self-proclaimed beer geeks, and their money, to Russian River Brewing Company’s Santa Rosa and Windsor brewpubs, beginning Friday, February 7.

New this year: beer lovers will able to buy and take home two 510-ml bottles of Pliny per visit during its two-week release.

To get you primed for Pliny time, we’ve answered some of the most common questions about the coveted brew. Click through the gallery to find out everything you need to know about “Younger” and how to best enjoy it.

Jess Poshepny-Vallery and Maci Martell contributed to this article. 

2 thoughts on "It's Pliny Time! 10 Things You Need to Know About Russian River Brewing Company's Most Famous Beer

  2. You couldn’t pay me to return to the new brewery in Windsor.

    It’s as loud as a NasCar race in there.

    I went mid week a couple of months ago when it was 1/3 full just to check it out.

    The din was beyond awful.

