How to Spend 24 Hours in Geyserville, CA

Slide 1 of 26 Start the day with a walk through the vineyards at Dutcher Crossing Winery. After stretching your legs, the Good Morning Tour & Tasting pairs wine with assorted pastries. Offered daily at 11 a.m., reservation required. $45 per person. 8533 Dry Creek Road, Geyserville, (707) 431-2700, dutchercrossingwinery.com (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 2 of 26 If you don’t have a sweet tooth, the Elevated Private Seated Tasting at Dutcher Crossing Winery features a line-up that includes wine straight from the barrel along with a cheese pairing. Offered Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Reservations required. $40 per person. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 3 of 26 Guests are encouraged to stick around and enjoy a game of pétanque at Dutcher Crossing. Often referred to as the French version of bocce, players describe it as more of a tossing game, similar to horseshoes.

Slide 4 of 26 Keep a lookout for winery dog Dutchess. A rescue puppy from Taiwan, she found her way to Dutcher Crossing winery owner Debra Mathy thanks to the help of a few wine club members. Dutchess is fond of making friends with guests, especially when they are picnicking. (Photo courtesy of winedogs.com)

Slide 5 of 26 After your morning walk among the vines, you can cool off poolside at Francis Ford Coppola Winery, or play a game of bocce. 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville, (707) 857-1400, francisfordcoppolawinery.com (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 7 of 26 Forgot your swimsuit? Step inside to check out all of the Coppola movie memorabilia. Complimentary tastes of two wines are available daily at the Main Floor Tasting Bar. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 8 of 26 Up next, Geyserville Avenue. You can easily park the car and forget about it as you taste your way down the one block or so stretch of downtown. (If you’re spending the night at Geyserville Inn, you can forget about your car until the next day by parking it at the inn and making the short walk downtown.) You can taste a variety of wines from nine wineries at Locals tasting room. Corner of Geyserville Ave & Hwy 128, 707-857-4900, localstastingroom.com. (Kent Porter)

Slide 9 of 26 You’ll find vintage clothes and knick-knacks in between bottles at Locals tasting room. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 11 of 26 If switching it up with a mixed drink sounds like a good idea, head for the Geyserville Gun Club. Monday through Friday, Happy Hour runs 3:30pm to 5:30pm. Aperol Spritz, Highballs, and Moscow Mules are $6. 21025 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, (707) 814-0036, geyservillegunclub.com (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 13 of 26 The Kimono Dropper cocktail at Geyserville Gun Club in Geyserville. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 14 of 26 The Diavola Spritzer at Geyserville Gun Club in Geyserville. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 15 of 26 Pick up some must haves, or just have fun looking at Gin'gilli's Vintage Home. Included in the shops “funky junk” is jewelry, antiques, garden décor and more. 21079 Suite E, Geyserville Avenue, Geyserville, 707-857-3509.

Slide 16 of 26 There’s no good reason to go hungry in Geyserville. Diavola Pizzeria serves up mouthwatering pizza and salads for lunch and dinner, seven days a week. (Reservations are only available Monday through Thursday.) 21021 Geyserville Avenue, Geyserville, (707) 814-0111, diavolapizzeria.com (Christopher Chung)

Slide 17 of 26 House Cured Salami & Cheese at Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria in Geyserville. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 19 of 26 Catelli’s is a Geyserville landmark. Originally opened in the 1930s, a third generation of Catellis are now at the helm. Think menu items the likes of ravoli, chicken parmesan, lasagna and spaghetti with clams. The patio is among the best in Sonoma County. 21047 Geyserville Avenue, Geyserville, 707-857-3471, mycatellis.com.

Slide 20 of 26 In addition to traditional Italian fare, Catelli's serves up a mean Ultimate Burger, a blend of house-ground meat grilled and served on a toasted potato bun with your choice of cheese and served with hand cut fries. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 21 of 26 Call it a night at Geyserville Inn. Surrounded by vineyards, the locally-owned and operated property features 41 rooms, ranging from guest rooms with a queen bed to a suite with a full kitchen. Rates start at $209, plus a $5 per room, per day resort fee. The property also charges a $15 fee for any cancellation, which must be made 72 hours prior to arrival to avoid being charged for one night’s room and taxes. 21714 Geyserville Avenue, Geyserville, 877-857-4343, geyservilleinn.com (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 22 of 26 Onsite restaurant, Geyserville Grille serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Thursday nights are all about fried chicken - Rocky Free Range of course. Through September, there’s free live music on Friday nights, and weekends come with bottomless mimosas for $15.

Slide 23 of 26 A recently remodeled room at Geyserville Inn. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 25 of 26 The pool at Geyserville Inn. (Courtesy photo)