Things To Do in Sonoma, Trip Ideas, What's New in Sonoma County

How to Spend 24 Hours in Geyserville, CA

From top notch wineries and restaurants to vineyard-surrounded inns and vintage finds: the tiny town of Geyserville is worth exploring.

When the mood strikes to jump in the car for a Wine Country getaway, Geyserville might not be a spot that jumps to the top of the possibility list. Often overshadowed by its more famous neighbors, like Healdsburg, this tiny town is a hidden gem. Spend a little time exploring and you’ll soon discover it packs a charming punch: from top notch wineries and restaurants to vineyard-surrounded inns and vintage finds. Click through the gallery to find out how to spend 24 hours in Geyserville.

Related Posts
Best Sonoma Wineries for First-Time Visitors Best Sonoma Wineries for First-Time Visitors
50 People, Places and Things That Are So Sonoma County 50 People, Places and Things That Are So Sonoma County
How to Spend 24 Hours in Occidental, CA How to Spend 24 Hours in Occidental, CA

Comments

Read previous post:
8 Fabulous Finds from Local Vintage Stores

From Wrangler jeans to repurposed Dame Jeanne wine jugs, here are some vintage items to give yourself and your home...

Close