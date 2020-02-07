Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Things To Do in Sonoma, Trip Ideas, What's New in Sonoma County

Sonoma and Marin Trails With Waterfall Endings

The best thing about winter? Waterfalls. Here's where to find them in Sonoma and Marin counties.

With California’s propensity for hot and dry weather, it’s no wonder Californians have a natural affinity for water.

In the North Bay, locals flock to rivers, lakes and the coast whenever the weather is halfway decent. During the winter months, when it’s too cold to take a dip, they seek out the region’s waterfalls — some of them well known and easily accessible, others secret and a little more remote.

No matter your waterfall destination, one thing is clear: the North Bay, with its streams and mountainous terrain, is perfectly situated for spectacular shows of cascading water. In Sonoma and Marin counties, you’ll find a wealth of parks and preserves that house these natural wonders — and there are trails for all skill levels to get you there.

Scroll through the above gallery to find out where to go and which trails to hike for waterfall endings that will leave you speechless.

Carson Falls in Mount Tamalpais Watershed. (John Burgess)
Dawn Falls in Baltimore Canyon Open Space Preserve. (Courtesy of  (Courtesy of Dawna Mirante / @smilinginsonoma)

Subscribe Now!

Related Posts
Best Sonoma Hikes: 8 Trails with Spectacular Endings Best Sonoma Hikes: 8 Trails with Spectacular Endings
20 Favorite Hikes in Sonoma County 20 Favorite Hikes in Sonoma County
4 Glorious Hikes to Explore Sonoma Valley 4 Glorious Hikes to Explore Sonoma Valley

Comments

Read previous post:
Young Actors to Bring ‘Hamilton’ Redux to Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa

Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning musical will be able to enjoy and sing along to hits like "My Shot," "Helpless,"...

Close