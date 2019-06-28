Best Sonoma Hikes: 8 Trails with Spectacular Endings

Slide 1 of 17 Taylor Mountain Regional Park, Santa Rosa: This regional park in southeast Santa Rosa offers panoramic views of the surrounding area from the mountain summit. The park has 5.5 miles of biking and hiking trails along several routes; The Eastern Trail, the most strenuous route, takes hikers along a 1,100-foot ascent from the Kawana Terrace entrance to the peak of the mountain. We recommend early-morning hikes for a serene moment at the top. Enjoy the silence and the view, and take a picture - or two. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Taylor Mountain Regional Park is open daily from 7 a.m. until sunset. Parking is $7 per vehicle or free for members of Sonoma County Regional Parks. Leashed dogs are allowed. (Photo by Kent Porter)

North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park, Santa Rosa: The 2-mile Umbrella Tree trail in the North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park offers stunning views of the surrounding area -- at 1,500 ft. elevation, you can sometimes see the Pacific Ocean. A less strenuous option is the Vista Trail, which provides similarly beautiful views but is only 0.6 miles round trip. The Ridge Trail Hike will take you to Jack London Park Summit but is more challenging. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

The North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park is open from 7 a.m. to sunset. Parking is $7 per vehicle or free for members of Sonoma County Regional Parks. Dogs are not allowed on trails. (Photo by John Burgess)

Pinnacle Gulch Trail, Bodega Bay: This unpaved half-mile trail takes hikers through cypresses and coastal shrubs to a picturesque beach, dotted with distinctive rock formations. At low tide, the walk can be turned into a 1.9-mile loop by heading south on the beach and hiking up the the Shorttail Gulch Coastal Access Trail, or you can hike north toward Doran Beach. There are usually few people at this beach, making it a good destination for quiet, meditative walks. (Photo by Paul Grammes/Facebook)

The Pinnacle Gulch trailhead is located across from a small parking area in the Bodega Harbour golf course community at the southern entrance to Bodega Bay off of Highway 1. Leashed dogs are welcome on the trail -- they'll enjoy the beach, maybe even the view! The trail is open from sunrise to sunset and there's free parking. (Photo by Jesse Regala Paran/Facebook)

Hood Mountain Regional Park, Santa Rosa: For more experienced hikers, the ascent to Hood Mountain's Gunsight Rock Overlook is definitely worth the effort. On the clearest days, it offers vistas that take in San Francisco, Oakland, the Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge, as well as surrounding peaks such as Mount St. Helena and Mount Tamalpais, the coastal hills, the Santa Rosa Plain, and the vineyards and wooded hillsides of east Santa Rosa. The overlook is situated near the 2,730-foot summit; three different trailheads can get you here, with each trail gaining an approximate 2,000 feet of elevation. (Photo courtesy of Hike Then Wine)

The Gunsight Rock Overlook is accessible from two trailheads in Hood Mountain Regional Park and one in neighboring Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Dogs are allowed on leash in Hood Mountain, but not in Sugarloaf Ridge. Both parks are open from 7 a.m. to sunset and parking is $7 per vehicle or free for members of Sonoma County Regional Parks. (Photo courtesy of Scott Hess Photography)

Foothill Regional Park, Windsor: With a high point of 660 feet, Foothill Regional Park offers hikers, bikers and runners incredible views and 6.8 miles of trails accented with rolling hills, ponds, greenery, oak savannas and bay, madrone and buckeye trees. The 3-mile Perimeter Trail, which can be completed in less than two hours, offers sweeping views of Windsor and the Santa Rosa Plain. (Photo by Charlie Gesell)

Foothill Regional Park is open from 7 a.m. to sunset and dogs are allowed on leashes. Parking is $7 per vehicle or free for members of Sonoma County Regional Parks. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Montini Preserve: The Sonoma Overlook Trail in the Montini Preserve takes hikers along a 1.1-mile trail to a viewpoint of the Sonoma Valley unlike any other. The trailhead is just a few blocks north of the Sonoma Plaza. It is open during daylight hours and dogs are not allowed. (Photo by Ryan C Slimak/Shutterstock)

Lake Sonoma Overlook, Geyserville: The Lake Sonoma Overlook presents wonderful views of the 2,700-acre lake in northwest Sonoma County. In one direction is Lake Sonoma and in the other is the Dry Creek Valley. Less of a hike and more of a viewpoint, this spot is nevertheless worth a visit. (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)

Bodega Head: This small peninsula offers panoramic Pacific Ocean views. Hike along the 1.7-mile Bodega Head Trail, good for all skill levels and especially beautiful after the fog burns off. Although sometimes difficult to find, there's an overlook at the end of the trail as well as access to a beach, just the kind of thing that makes Instagrammers happy. (Photo by Ventu Photo/Shutterstock)

The Sonoma Coast Park, home to Bodega Head, is open from dawn to an hour after sunset. Parking is free. Dogs are not allowed on the trail. Wearing layers is recommended. (Photo by Kent Porter)