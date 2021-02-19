New Take-Away Cafe Coming to Santa Rosa

Seafood salad prepared by Jamilah Nixon, chef and founder of Jam's Joy Bungalow food truck, in Sebastopol on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Nixon will open a cafe in Sebastopol serving her southeast Asian cuisine in mid-July. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Thai-style Caesar salad prepared by Jamilah Nixon, chef and founder of Jam's Joy Bungalow food truck, in Sebastopol on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Nixon will open a cafe in Sebastopol serving her southeast Asian cuisine in mid-July. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Peanut noodle salad prepared by Jamilah Nixon, chef and founder of Jam's Joy Bungalow food truck, in Sebastopol on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Nixon will open a cafe in Sebastopol serving her southeast Asian cuisine in mid-July. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Black rice pudding with caramelized bananas and salted coconut milk, prepared by Jamilah Nixon, chef and founder of Jam's Joy Bungalow food truck, in Sebastopol on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Nixon will open a cafe in Sebastopol serving her southeast Asian cuisine in mid-July. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Banh mi sandwiches prepared by Jamilah Nixon-Mathis, chef and founder of Jam's Joy Bungalow food truck, in Sebastopol. Nixon-Mathis plans to open a take-away cafe in downtown Santa Rosa this spring. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

New eateries are coming to Sonoma County, including Jam’s Joy Bungalow, and two secret gems are already here.

Coming soon

Jam’s Joy Bungalow is expanding to downtown Santa Rosa. The pocket-size Sebastopol eatery and food truck is planning a take-away cafe in the former Crossing the Jordan space at the corner of Fourth and B streets across from the Santa Rosa Plaza. The focus will be on sandwiches like the pho dip and Charlie Hustle fried chicken, rice bowls with curry or braised pork belly, salads and sides. Owner Jamilah Nixon-Mathis said she’s also planning to expand their all-day breakfast menu that includes bao buns, jok (rice porridge I’m obsessed with), crispy rice waffles and Spam musubi. The space also will sell snacks, drinks and sundries from around the world. More coming on this as the opening approaches this spring.

Now open

Eagle-eyed fried chicken fans are raving over a hole-in-the-wall cafe called Peak Wings, hidden behind Starbucks in the Southpoint shopping center in Sebastopol. Its saucy sweet chili and Korean hot sauce are its most popular flavor enhancers. The menu also includes multi-pack fried chicken dinners and a small selection of Chinese favorites like spring rolls, dumplings and chow mein. Available for takeout or delivery. 799 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, 707-827-6086, peakwingssebastopol.com

Freshly made tortillas are a high point of Tortilla Real, a new Jalisco-style taqueria in Petaluma. Chicken tinga, carnitas tostadas and the five-napkin torta ahogada with chile sauce, tomato sauce and shredded pork are best bets. 5 Petaluma Ave., Petaluma, 707-658-1415, tortillareal.com

