New Take-Away Cafe Coming to Santa Rosa

New eateries are coming to Sonoma County, including Jam’s Joy Bungalow, and two secret gems are already here.
Coming soon
Jam’s Joy Bungalow is expanding to downtown Santa Rosa. The pocket-size Sebastopol eatery and food truck is planning a take-away cafe in the former Crossing the Jordan space at the corner of Fourth and B streets across from the Santa Rosa Plaza. The focus will be on sandwiches like the pho dip and Charlie Hustle fried chicken, rice bowls with curry or braised pork belly, salads and sides. Owner Jamilah Nixon-Mathis said she’s also planning to expand their all-day breakfast menu that includes bao buns, jok (rice porridge I’m obsessed with), crispy rice waffles and Spam musubi. The space also will sell snacks, drinks and sundries from around the world. More coming on this as the opening approaches this spring.
Now open
Eagle-eyed fried chicken fans are raving over a hole-in-the-wall cafe called Peak Wings, hidden behind Starbucks in the Southpoint shopping center in Sebastopol. Its saucy sweet chili and Korean hot sauce are its most popular flavor enhancers. The menu also includes multi-pack fried chicken dinners and a small selection of Chinese favorites like spring rolls, dumplings and chow mein. Available for takeout or delivery. 799 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, 707-827-6086, peakwingssebastopol.com
Freshly made tortillas are a high point of Tortilla Real, a new Jalisco-style taqueria in Petaluma. Chicken tinga, carnitas tostadas and the five-napkin torta ahogada with chile sauce, tomato sauce and shredded pork are best bets. 5 Petaluma Ave., Petaluma, 707-658-1415, tortillareal.com