Slide 1 of 39 The Jet Set: Duke’s Spirited Cocktails, 4-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday: It’s all about seasonal craft libations, aka farm-to-glass drinks that include herbs, fruit vinegars, fruit purees, and top-shelf artisan booze. Plus, all the good-looking people hang out here. 111 Plaza St., Healdsburg, 707-431-1060, drinkatdukes.com. (Photo by Erik Castro)

Slide 2 of 39 Co-founders Tara Heffernon and Laura Sanfilippo mixing drinks at Duke's Spirited Cocktails. (Photo by Nat and Cody Gantz)

Slide 3 of 39 Best First Date Happy Hour: Bird & The Bottle, 3-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday: Calm your nerves with a Tito’s vodka martini or a tasty margarita for just $4 before your date arrives. If things go well, the $2 street tacos are a hearty handful of corn tortilla-wrapped smoked pork shoulder, housemade pastrami, Korean chicken thigh, or fried cheddar cheese curd with spicy crema, sprouts, and slaw. 1055 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-568-4000, birdandthebottle.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 4 of 39 If things go really well at your Bird and the Bottle date, pump it up with a $6 cocktail like the Dirty Dilbert (gin, jalapeño, cucumber, and lime) to convey your amorous intentions. Got stood up? Soothe your feelings with the vodka-spiked Shiso Pretty ($6), because you deserve it. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 5 of 39 Best All by Yourself: Jackson’s Bar & Oven, 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday: The after-work crowd piles into this friendly Railroad Square spot daily, and things can get a little Tetris-like when folks are jockeying for position at the bar. Stake out a space early, order a couple martinis ($6) with truffle fries, and watch as everyone lets their hair down for the day. Want to make a friend or two? Order a pizza ($10) and offer your bar-hugging neighbors a slice. Who’s lonely now? 135 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-6900, jacksonsbarandoven.com. (Photo by Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 7 of 39 Italian Sausage Pizza at Jackson's Bar and Oven in Santa Rosa. (Photo by Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 8 of 39 Best Girls Night: Cascabel, 3-6 p.m. daily: Don’t cry for me, margarita, the truth is I’ve never left you. Evita would really want you and your gal pals to hit up this Montgomery Village hot spot, where throwing down your credit card for jalapeño jelly fries and Tecate shots will win you the love of your people. 909 Village Court, Santa Rosa, 707-521-9444, cascabelbayarea.com. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 9 of 39 Cascabel fries with jalapeno jelly, cheese and cilantro at Cascabel Mexican restaurant and grill in Santa Rosa. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 10 of 39 Best Food: Spirit Bar, 4-7 p.m. daily: With nibbles by Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen and the cozy charm of the Healdsburg Hotel, it’s not surprising that space is at a premium for this haute happy hour. You’ll leave both full and well-lubricated after a Tito’s vodka cocktail for $7, draft beers for $4.50, and solid local wines for $7. 317 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, drycreekkitchen.com/spirit-bar/happy-hour. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 11 of 39 The draw at Spirit Bar's happy hour is the hearty bites —including lobster corn dogs with mustard cream ($10), French fries with bearnaise aioli ($6), and a burger with house-made bacon and fries ($13). Consider upgrading to a filet mignon burger with coffee-braised shiitake mushrooms and a housemade roll ($17.50) or churros with salted caramel sauce ($8). (Courtesy photo)

Slide 13 of 39 Best Craft Cocktails: Perch & Plow, 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday: Park yourself in the lounge early and plan to camp out for at least an hour as you sip stellar craft and classic cocktails including the Lemongrass Sidecar (Sacred Bond brandy, vanilla, lemon juice, lemongrass cordial), a chamomile daiquiri with chamomile-infused rum, a Manhattan, Old Fashioned, or Cucumber Gimlet. 90 Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa, 707-541-6896, perchandplow.com.

Slide 14 of 39 New Perch & Plow bar manager Marilyn Rodriguez is a cocktail rock star, pushing the boundaries of mixology with combinations of smoke, salt, infused liquors, and flora and fauna that are as pretty to look at as they are tasty to drink. If you can’t decide, try a cocktail flight of five signatures for $29 to share with friends. Staying simple? Happy hour wines and cocktails are all $7, select beers are $4. Gut-filling fish tacos, five-spice chicken wings, fontina mac and cheese, and house fries with black garlic aioli are just $5 each. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 15 of 39 Best Deal: Ricardo’s Bar and Grill, 2-6 p.m. daily: We almost feel bad outing this adorable neighborhood eatery, because the locals are going to be really mad when they find you sitting on their barstools. But come on, $4 for a Tom Collins, Manhattan, martini, Cosmo or margarita? Coors Light is a cool $3, and if you really insist on a glass of wine, it’s $5. Appetizers are pretty straightforward, but that’s no problem when they include mac and cheese fries, pulled pork tacos, and mozzarella sticks. 2700 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-545-769.

Slide 16 of 39 Most Elevated Experience: Rooftop Bar, 3-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday: Get high in the sky, or at least as high as Healdsburg gets, at the Harmon Guesthouse’s relaxed rooftop bar. The fire pit is a coveted location as things get cool in the evening, though on warm afternoons you’ll be glad for a little breeze blowing off Fitch Mountain. Sliders, truffle fries, and oysters are all $5 or less, bubbles are $7, classic martinis, Bloody Marys, and Palomas are $7; and beer is $5. The view, however, is priceless. 227 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707 431-8220, harmonguesthouse.com.

Slide 17 of 39 Harmon Guest House's Lover’s Blush cocktail is crafted with Roederer Brut Sparkling and Pomegranate Liqueur then garnished with a lemon twist. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 19 of 39 Mos Mezcal: El Gallo Negro: Though they don’t have an offi cial happy hour, they do have some tasty daily specials worth checking out. Monday features $6 margaritas all night (not the syrupy stuff , but freshly made with lime). On Tuesday, tequila fl ights are $15, and on Sunday, mimosas, Bloody Marys, and Micheladas are just $3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Owned by the Diaz family, who own restaurants in Windsor and Healdsburg, the food focuses on Oaxacan specialties with their famous 30-ingredient mole. 8465 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor, 707-838-9511, elgallonegrowindsor.com.

Slide 20 of 39 Best Classics: Stark’s Steak & Seafood, 3-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday: If for no other reason than their classic Beefeater martini for a mere $3.50 (limit two), Stark’s is the reigning monarch of the classic cocktail happy hour. But wait, there’s so much more. Prefer a vodka martini instead? They’ve got those, made with Hangar 1 for just $6, as well as an Old Fashioned with bourbon, brown sugar, and lemon ($7) and a Moscow Mule (also with Hangar 1 vodka, $7). These aren’t headache-inducing well drinks, but proper cocktails for distinguished palates. 521 Adams St., Santa Rosa, 707-546-5100, starkrestaurants.com.

Slide 21 of 39 Happy hour wines at Stark's are $6, and Gordon Biersch Pale Ale is a thrifty $2.75. We’d be remiss not to mention the $6 happy hour bites menu with a quarter-pound Angus burger with fontina, caramelized onions, truffle aioli, and pickles. And then there’s the prime rib banh mi sandwich, tuna tartare taco, potato skin fondue, or truffle fries. We could go on, but it would just be cruel.

Slide 22 of 39 Late Night Happy Hour: K & L Bistro, 9:30-11 p.m. daily: Hang late at this neighborhoody Sebastopol bistro for $1.50 oysters, $5 wine, and a daily cocktail special, plus $4 Prosecco. The 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. bar menu is a ’round-the-world treat that includes a bucket of French fries ($8), Korean fried chicken, pork belly bao, a Scotch egg with curry aioli, baba ghanoush ($6), a local cheese plate, pork belly ramen, and daily tacos. 119 S. Main St., Sebastopol, 707-823-6614, klbistro.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 23 of 39 Best for Early Birds: Salt and Stone, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday: Rise and shine for this post-lunch happy hour in Kenwood, because by 4 p.m. you may have a hard time finding a seat — even next to the fi replace. Classic well cocktails are just $5 and happy hour wines are under $6.50. Oysters are the happy hour specialty, but everything on the happy hour menu is $6, from oysters casino to truffle fries, fish tacos, a quarter-pound taco, or dessert of the day. Life’s too short not to eat dessert with a highball before dinner. 9900 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-6326, saltstonekenwood.com.

Slide 25 of 39 So Nice They Do It Twice: Handline, 3-5 p.m., 8:30-10 p.m. daily: It’s not complicated, but it is a solid deal: $4 beers, $6 glasses of wine, and a dozen oysters for $24. And while the small bites ($6-$9) of smoked trout chowder, fish tacos, beef empanadas, and incredible kanpachi and mushroom tostaditos are super-delicious, one of the biggest perks of this Sebastopol spot is the seasonal porch where kids and grown-ups can enjoy the sun, eat some soft-serve ice cream, and enjoy neighborly Sebastopol at communal tables under a giant live oak tree. 935 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, 707-827-3744, handline.com.

Slide 26 of 39 The Handline "El Coronado" taco with beer battered fired rockfish, shaved cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado, lime. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 27 of 39 Speakeasy Spot: Starling Bar, 3-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 2-4 p.m. Bloody Mary Sunday: Unlike some of the flashier farm-to-glass cocktail spots, Starling is a way-under-the-radar neighborhood bar with a focus on fresh cocktails. Their happy hour menu always includes a margarita made with agave, a house-made ginger beer mule, and a barrel-aged Boulevardier made with rye, Campari, and Bonal Gentiane (a herbacious aperitif) — all for $6. They’ve also got a $6 Boilermaker and the Cherr-ity Shot, wherein a fiver gets you a shot of whiskey and spiced cherry brandy, with all proceeds going to local charities. 19380 Highway 12, Sonoma, 707-938-7442, starlingsonoma.com.

Slide 28 of 39 Stick around for Starling's signature cocktails like the bacon-infused bourbon sour, black walnut Manhattan, or the punch bowl for two ($19) with rum, fresh fruit, spices, and citrus in a glass bowl. They don’t have a big food menu, but their pimento cheese and chips is always a winner. Plus, they’re open until 2 a.m. daily, making it a favorite after-hours hangout for restaurant industry folks. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 29 of 39 Best Happy Hour With Your Boss: John Ash Front Room, 4-6 p.m Monday-Thursday; 3-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday: The dark, clubby vibe of this hotel lounge is perfect for classy on-the-clock strategic planning with your boss or co-workers. Cozy leather seats are prime real estate, but bar tables for two are a bit more intimate. Wines by the glass and weekly cocktail specials are just $6, draft beers $4, and there are $3 Buds, should you be on a shoestring. Tasty fish tacos or barbecued short rib sliders are $7 each. 4330 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 800-421-2584, vintnersinn.com.

Slide 31 of 39 Best Bro Bar: Belly Left Coast Kitchen, 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday: When isn’t it happy hour at this downtown Santa Rosa restaurant? They’ve got food and drink specials daily, with your best bet being Taco Tuesday from 2 p.m to close, with solid tacos and an impressive collection of craft brews. The rock star vibe and beer-centric drinks list makes for plenty of fist-pumping, dude-licious fun. 523 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-526-5757, bellyleftcoastkitchen.com.

Slide 32 of 39 Best For Couples: Seared, 4-6 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 4-5 p.m. Saturday: Sometimes a longstanding romance needs a little lift, and the prices on their happy hour cocktails are enough to get you both in the mood for conversation — or whatever. Delightfully delicious sippers like the Petaluma lemon drop, margarita, Bon Vivant (vodka, passion fruit, elderflower liqueur, and vanilla simple syrup with a sugared rim), and gingery Moscow Mule go down easy at just $6 each. All draft beers are $4 and house wines are $5. Fill up with hearty bites at budget prices: prime rib dip, fi let mignon skewers, pork belly, and ham Cubano ($7), or a trio of raw oysters for $4.50. 170 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-762-5997, petalumaseared.com.

Slide 33 of 39 Class Act 1: Oso, 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday: Try some lower-alcohol cocktails that are strong enough to do the trick, but won’t leave you making grass angels in the Sonoma Plaza. Tasty sangria and agave tequila margaritas both pair perfectly with mole-braised pork tacos. If you’re going pinkies up, summery Lillet Blanc spritzers and a raspberry framboise Champagne cocktail are well-matched with some tasty ceviche. 9 E. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-931-6926, ososonoma.com.

Slide 34 of 39 Class Act 2: Plaza Bistro, 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday: Sonoma locals know this is the spot for hopping happy hours with well cocktails from $4-$6 each, house wines at $6, and beers for $5. Bar dishes like Caesar salad with grilled chicken, potato skins and sliders are $6 each. Go early, because seats are prime real estate during happy hour. 420 First St. E., Sonoma, 707-996-4466, theplazabistro.com.

Slide 35 of 39 Grocery Store Happy Hour 1: Oliver’s Tavern Off the Green: 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday: A huge list of local beers on tap (and we mean huge) are $1 off during happy hour. Stick around for the barbecued pulled-pork potato skins ($8.99). Frequent live music and events. 9230 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor, 707-687-2050, oliversmarket.com.

Slide 37 of 39 Grocery Store Happy Hour 2: Community Market Garden Taproom: 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday: Ten taps with craft beers, ciders, wine, and probiotic beverages like kvass and kombucha. Get $1 off pints and glasses of wine at happy hour. Special locals-day hours 4-8 p.m. on Thursday. 762 Sebastopol Ave. #100, Sebastopol, 707-407-4020, cmnaturalfoods.com.

Slide 38 of 39 Grocery Store Happy Hour 3: Whole Foods Coddingtown Tap Room: 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday: $1 off all beer and wine. 390 Coddingtown Mall, Santa Rosa, 707-542-7411, wholefoods.com.