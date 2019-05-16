The Best Old-School Bars in Petaluma

Slide 1 of 21 Buckhorn Tavern: The Buckhorn has been around since 1938, a post-Prohibition debut that coincided with a Petaluma population boom brought on by the opening of the Golden Gate Bridge. Not much has changed about this neighborhood favorite since then. The bar’s interior was designed to remind patrons of a hunting lodge — knotty-pine paneling and exposed beams provide a perfect backdrop for the deer, moose and elk trophies mounted on the walls. The bar’s St. Stupid’s Day (April Fool’s Day) celebration is a can’t miss. 615 Petaluma Blvd S., Petaluma. (Photo by Pio Alfredo Valenzue)

Slide 2 of 21 Ernie's Tin Bar: Visitors to Ernie’s Tin Bar are greeted first by a “No Cell Phone” sign — more of an earnest request than a commandment, but the rule sets the tone for this no-nonsense corrugated steel shack, attached to an auto mechanic shop next door to the Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department station. Like most other bars on this list, the decor includes trophy heads mounted on the wall, but unlike most, Ernie’s offers a free shuttle to bargoers headed anywhere within a 15-mile radius and landscaping that includes fruiting fig trees and wisteria vines. 5100 Lakeville Hwy, Petaluma. (Photo by Conner Jay)

Slide 3 of 21 Bartender and owner Ernie Altenreuther, left, talks with regulars at Ernie's Tin Bar in Petaluma. (Photo by Conner Jay)

Slide 4 of 21 Mechanic Kenneth Altenreuther, right, works in the garage in the back of Ernie's Tin Bar in Petaluma. (Photo by Conner Jay)

Slide 5 of 21 Volpi's: Like many taverns on this list, Volpi’s started out as a pre-Prohibition bar and Italian market in 1925. While the market didn’t make it into the 21st century, the small bar in the back sure did — though standing there, surrounded by aging deer and elk heads with ancient dollar bills pinned to the ceiling, it doesn’t always feel that way. If you’re lucky, you’ll get the timing right and owner John Volpi’s nearly nightly accordion act will coincide with your visit. And if you’re not, well then, it just gives you an excuse to come back another night. It’s an experience not to be missed. 124 Washington St., Petaluma. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 7 of 21 Brother and sister, John and Sylvia Volpi, grew up in an accordion-playing family. John regularly plays at his Petaluma restaurant, Volpi's.

Slide 8 of 21 Ray's Deli & Tavern: There's no better place to sit outside on a beautiful day with a sandwich and cold beer than Ray's Deli & Tavern, a west Petaluma standby since 1947. With live music weekly, open mic nights on Wednesdays and great bartenders, there’s rarely a dull moment in this friendly neighborhood bar. Dogs are welcome, as are kids, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a tavern with a more creative and lengthy list of sandwiches. 900 Western Ave., Petaluma. (Photo by LumaTography)

Slide 9 of 21 The Washoe House: This classic roadhouse, established in 1859, has lived many different lives — with some tales more sordid than others. From a stop for mail carriers to a restaurant and hotel, much of the history is documented on its well-worn menus. It now operates as a restaurant and bar with occasional live music and perennial good times. Why the cash on the ceiling? Legend has it that travelers heading to the Gold Rush never knew if they would have any money when they made it back. So the ceiling acted as a bank of sorts, with miners signing the bills to be reclaimed later. More often than not, the successful types later used their “lucky” currency to buy a lady a drink. 2840 Roblar Rd, Petaluma. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 10 of 21 Emily Drew, the manager and granddaughter of the owner of Washoe House, serves up traditional American meals. The Washoe House was built in 1859 as a stage coach station between Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Bodega. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 11 of 21 Ron Goodlund owns a farm a few miles up the road from the Washoe House where he has been a regular for over 65 years. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 13 of 21 The Washoe House in Petaluma. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 14 of 21 Andresen's Tavern: This bar is one of Petaluma’s oldest, opening just after the end of Prohibition, and now under the operation of a third generation of the Andresen family. The walls inside Andresen’s are filled with markers of Petaluma’s past. Ancient firearms are mounted next to the trophy animals they were likely used to shoot, with old photographs and signage filling in the space between. 19 Western Ave, Petaluma. (Photo by Scott Manchester)

Slide 15 of 21 Marissa, The Vintage Bartender, whipping up housemade Margaritas on Cinco de Mayo at Andresen's in Petaluma. (Photo from Yelp)

Slide 16 of 21 Twin Oaks Tavern: Not technically in Petaluma, but two miles up the road in Penngrove, the Twin Oaks Roadhouse has been around in one form or another since 1924. The watering hole originally operated in tandem with a gas station and small grocery store. Under the recent ownership of Dean Biersch — of Gordon Biersch and HopMonk Tavern fame — the roadhouse draws big crowds to tiny Penngrove for live music, cold beer and good food. 5745 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 17 of 21 The fried chicken sandwich at the Twin Oaks Road House in Penngrove, Thursday Dec. 8, 2016. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 19 of 21 Penngrove Pub: A shot-and-beer kind of place, the friendly Penngrove Pub on Main Street has been slaking the thirst of south county locals since 1907. It opens good and early: at 10 a.m., which is a pretty solid indicator of a very good bar, and it’s cash only — another marker. (They have an ATM for those short on bills.) When paired with an amicable bartender and good conversation, like the ones you have here, it’s a knockout combination. 10005 Main St., Penngrove.

Slide 20 of 21 The front door of the Penngrove Pub. (Photo by Crissy Pascual)