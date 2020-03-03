The Most Beautiful Wineries in Napa Valley

Slide 1 of 32 Newton Vineyard, St. Helena: Designed to blend into the mountainside, the terraced estate at Newton has less than one-fifth of its 560 acres planted to vines. Remaining acreage has been left in its natural state, providing a habitat for wildlife and a stunning setting. (Courtesy of Newton Vineyard)

Slide 2 of 32 The scenic landscape at Newton encompasses more than just vineyards. The estate’s French, English and Chinese gardens are also a highlight. (Courtesy of Newton Vineyard)

Slide 3 of 32 Available May through October, the Newton Vineyard Exploration takes guests to the top of the property, 1600 feet above the valley floor, in a utility vehicle for a customized tasting. The $250-per-person private experience offers panoramic views of the Napa Valley. (Courtesy of Newton Vineyard)

Slide 4 of 32 Tastings at Newton Vineyard are available seven days a week by appointment only. All visits include a tour of the property’s wine caves. 2555 Madrona Avenue, St. Helena, 707-204-7423, newtonvineyard.com. (Courtesy of Newton Vineyard)

Slide 5 of 32 Chateau Montelena Winery, Calistoga: Constructed in the late 1800s, the stone chateau knows how to get your attention here. Built into the hillside, its walls range from three to twelve feet thick. (Courtesy of Chateau Montelena)

Slide 6 of 32 In the late 1940s, winemaking at Chateau Montelena was discontinued for nearly two decades and the Chinese gardens were added. Wine making resumed in the early 1970s and Chateau Montelena helped put California wine on the map when it won top honors at the Paris Tasting in 1976. (Courtesy of Chateau Montelena)

Slide 7 of 32 The winery’s name, Chateau Montelena, is a contraction of Mount St. Helena. The winery is open daily; drop-in visitors are welcome at the A Taste of Montelena experience; all other tasting choices require a reservation. 1429 Tubbs Lane, Calistoga, 707-942-5105, montelena.com. (Courtesy of Chateau Montelena)

Slide 8 of 32 Castello di Amorosa, Calistoga: It took 14 years to build Castello di Amorosa. The Tuscan-style castle has 107 rooms, 95 of which are devoted to crafting Italian-style wines. (Courtesy of Castello di Amorosa)

Slide 9 of 32 Authentic Italian features are found throughout the castle at Castello di Amorosa. The Great Hall has a 22-foot-high coffered ceiling with hand-painted frescoes inspired by works of Italian painter Ambrogio Lorenzetti. (Courtesy of Castello di Amorosa)

Slide 10 of 32 All ironwork at Castello di Amorosa is hand-forged by Italian artists. Antique bricks and tiles were imported from Europe for the castle’s construction. (Courtesy of Castello di Amorosa)

Slide 11 of 32 Castello di Amorosa is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours, wine tastings, and food and wine pairings are available. 4045 North Saint Helena Highway, Calistoga, 707-967-6272, castellodiamorosa.com. (Courtesy of Castello di Amorosa)

Slide 12 of 32 Inglenook, Rutherford: A Scottish expression meaning "cozy corner," Inglenook is the largest contiguous estate on the Rutherford Bench. The first grape vines were planted here in 1871 and six years later, the eye-catching chateau was added to the property. (Courtesy of Inglenook)

Slide 13 of 32 In 1975, Francis Ford Coppola and his wife, Eleanor, purchased Inglenook. (Courtesy of Inglenook)

Slide 14 of 32 Experiences at Inglenook include tastings and tours of the estate. Reservations are recommended. The winery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1991 St. Helena Highway, Rutherford, 800-782-4266, inglenook.com. (Courtesy of Inglenook)

Slide 15 of 32 Joseph Phelps Vineyards, St. Helena: Joseph Phelps Vineyards is a family-owned winery, founded in 1973 when Joe Phelps purchased a former cattle ranch near St. Helena. 200 Taplin Road, St. Helena, 800-707-5789, josephphelps.com. (Courtesy of Matt Morris)

Slide 16 of 32 Joseph Phelps Vineyards is best known for its flagship Napa Valley blend of red Bordeaux varieties, Insignia. It was first produced in 1974, just a year after the winery was founded. (Courtesy of Matt Morris)

Slide 17 of 32 On Napa Valley’s many sunny days, the terrace at Joseph Phelps Vineyards is the chosen spot to taste estate-grown wines. The winery offers a number of tasting experiences including the Insignia Blending that tasks guests with creating their own wine. The winery is open seven days a week by appointment only. (Courtesy of Matt Morris)

Slide 18 of 32 Shafer Vineyards, Napa: Closed on weekends and holidays, you have to plan accordingly to visit Shafer Vineyards. But once you get your first sight of the winery, you’ll be happy you took the day off from work. (Courtesy of Shafer Vineyards)

Slide 19 of 32 2020 is a year to celebrate for Shafer Vineyards. Making wine in the Stags Leap District since 1978, this year marks the 25th anniversary of the winery's Red Shoulder Ranch Chardonnay and 40 years for their Cabernet Sauvignon. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 20 of 32 Tastings are by appointment only at Shafer Vineyards. They are held once in the morning and once in the afternoon on weekdays and are limited to 10 guests. 6154 Silverado Trail, Napa, 707-944-2877, shafervineyards.com. (Courtesy of Shafer Vineyards)

Slide 21 of 32 The Hess Collection, Napa: Set atop Mount Veeder, The Hess Collection in Napa is known for its wine and world-class art collection. (Courtesy of The Hess Collection)

Slide 22 of 32 The Hess Collection is home to a jaw-dropping collection of works by luminaries of the art world—Frank Stella, Francis Bacon, Robert Motherwell, Andy Goldsworthy among others—many acquired by owner Donald Hess before the artists achieved their fame. (Courtesy of The Hess Collection)

Slide 23 of 32 The Hess Collection offers a number of tasting experiences, including an ATV tour, by reservation. Walk-in visitors are welcome at the standing tasting bar. 4411 Redwood Road, Napa, 707-255-1144, hesscollection.com. (Courtesy of The Hess Collection)

Slide 24 of 32 Round Pond Estate, Rutherford: The Round Pond Estate boasts more than 300 acres of planted vineyards in Rutherford. In addition to growing grapes, the estate includes 5 acres of gardens, and 12 acres of olive orchards. (Courtesy of Round Pond Estate)

Slide 25 of 32 Round Pond Estate is one of two wineries in Napa with a working olive mill. Boasting 2,200 olive trees – including both Italian and Spanish varieties - the Estate produces four olive oils and five herb-infused selections. (Courtesy of Round Pond Estate)

Slide 26 of 32 Food is a highlight of a visit to Round Pond Estate. A number of culinary experiences, including a chef’s pairing, multi-course lunch and Sunday morning brunch, are offered. Tours and tastings are by appointment only. 875 Rutherford Road, Rutherford, 707-302-2575, roundpond.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 27 of 32 Silverado Vineyards, Napa: Established in 1981, this winery was named for the Silverado Vineyard, one of the first four in the Stags Leap District to plant Cabernet in the 1960s. (Courtesy of Silverado Vineyards)

Slide 28 of 32 All of Silverado’s wines are estate-grown, produced and bottled. Jon Emmerich is only the second lead winemaker in the history of the winery, he’ll mark his 30th vintage with the winery in 2020. Elena Franceschi has been Silverado’s associate winemaker for 25 years. (Courtesy of Silverado Vineyards)

Slide 29 of 32 Silverado Vineyards is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Groups of six or more require a reservation. A sunset tasting is offered seasonally, on Fridays by appointment only. 6121 Silverado Trail, Napa, 707-257-1770, silveradovineyards.com. (Courtesy of Silverado Vineyards)

Slide 30 of 32 Bouchaine Vineyards, Napa: Originally planted in the late 1880s, family-owned Bouchaine Vineyards is said to be the oldest continuously operating winery in the Carneros District. (Courtesy of Michael Hospelt Photography)

Slide 31 of 32 Specializing in Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays, Bouchaine Vineyards' unique tasting experiences include falconry demonstrations and vineyard dog walks. (Courtesy of Carolyn Younger)