How to Celebrate California Wine Month in Sonoma and Napa

Slide 1 of 12 Taste of Sonoma, Aug. 31, Rohnert Park: Kick off harvest month with this all-day outdoor affair on the beautiful grounds of Sonoma State University's Green Music Center. Taste of Sonoma showcases some of the region's best winemakers and chefs in a festival setting, with a chef's pavilion, wine seminars and lounges to sip in. Tickets for the public start at $180. For more information, go to tasteofsonoma.com.

Slide 2 of 12 Sonoma County Wine Auction, Sept. 19-21, Windsor: The Sonoma County Wine Auction, named one of the top charitable wine auctions by Wine Spectator, features a a dazzling lineup of local chefs, celebrities and winemakers. The event takes place over the course of three days and includes a variety of exclusive experiences, including vintners dinners. The grande finale — the live auction — is held at La Crema Estate at Saralee's Vineyard (3575 Slusser Rd.). Tickets are $2,500 per person and proceeds benefit community organizations. For more information, visit sonomacountywineauction.com.

Slide 3 of 12 Sonoma Harvest Music Festival: Sept. 14-15 and Sept. 21-22, Glen Ellen: Held at B.R. Cohn Winery (15000 Sonoma Hwy.), this year's Sonoma Harvest Music Festival will feature performances by Chvrches, Atlas Genius, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Ben Harper, Ceelo Green, Death Cab for Cutie, the Silversun Pickups and more in a show-stopping vineyard setting. Guests are welcome to wander the historic grounds, and enjoy some of the best food and wine Sonoma County has to offer. Tickets start at $119. For more information, go to sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.

Slide 4 of 12 Vino & Vinyasa: Sept. 6, Sept. 13, Sept. 20 and Sept. 27, Windsor: Work on your flow in a beautiful outdoor setting at Bricoleur Vineyards (7394 Starr Rd.) every Friday in September. The 5 p.m. classes are led by instructors from Santa Rosa's YogaONE and cost $20 per class — plus an additional $5 for those interested in having a glass of wine post-savasana. Spots fill up quickly so plan on getting there early. For more information, go to bricoleurvineyards.com.

Slide 5 of 12 The Beach Boys at Rodney Strong Vineyards: Sept. 7, Healdsburg: Is there a better way to spend a late summer evening than by grooving to "California Girls" at sunset, glass of wine in hand? The Beach Boys are heading to Rodney Strong Vineyards, (11455 Old Redwood Hwy.) as part of the winery's summer concert lineup, and it's shaping up to be a can't-miss event. Tickets are going for $94. For more information, go to rodneystrongconcertseries.com.

Slide 6 of 12 Advertisement

Slide 7 of 12 Wine & Sunsets, Sept. 4, Sept. 11 and Sept. 18, Santa Rosa: Paradise Ridge Winery's (4545 Thomas Lake Harris Dr.) Wine & Sunsets event series invites guests to take in the winery's expansive vineyards views and the Russian River Valley beyond. More than just wine and sunsets, though, the Wednesday evening lineup includes music and food trucks. Tickets are reasonable, too: $10 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information, go to prwinery.com.

Slide 8 of 12 Calistoga Wine Experience: Sept. 7, Calistoga: The fourth annual Calistoga wine tasting festival kicks off harvest month with more than 30 wineries from the Calistoga AVA pouring their finest vintages at Pioneer Park (1308 Cedar St.). Visitors can meet the winemakers, take in some live music and pair their pours with gourmet food offerings from local chefs. Tickets to the event are $75. For more information, go to calistogawinegrowers.com.

Slide 9 of 12 Pick & Sip Saturday, Sept. 14, Forestville: Once per month, Santa Rosa Junior College's Shone Farm (7450 Steve Olson Ln.) hosts a Pick & Sip Saturday event, inviting the public to peruse the Forestville farm's seasonal produce, pick up some olive oil and participate in a complimentary wine tasting. With children's activities and an array of prepared foods available for purchase, the free event is one of the best ways to get into the harvest spirit at a low price point, while supporting a good cause. For more information, head to shonefarm.santarosa.edu.

Slide 10 of 12 Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival, Sept. 27-29, Sonoma: Head to the Sonoma Plaza (453 First St. East) for this annual community harvest celebration, which features live music, wine tasting, grape stomping, food and children's activities. The event kicks off Friday night with a gala and continues throughout the weekend. Entrance to the festival is free, but tickets to the gala or the associated 5K and 12K races are an additional cost. All proceeds are donated to community organizations, which always makes splurging on a night out a little more worthwhile. For more information, head to valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.com.

Slide 11 of 12 V. Sattui Winery Harvest Ball, Sept. 14, St. Helena: Now in its 35th year, this gala showcases the best wines V. Sattui (1111 White Ln.) has to offer. Guests indulge in live music, food and wine during an elegant black-tie event inside the classic St. Helena winery. A multi-course meal — "a culinary journey through Italy" — is prepared by the winery's Michelin-starred chef, Stefano Masanti. Tickets start at $260. For more information, go to vsattui.com.