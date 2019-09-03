Han Bul Korean Barbecue is a Hot New Santa Rosa Restaurant

10 Tips for Korean BBQ Dining

There are no courses: Most dishes are served family-style and are shared. There’s no real order like soup, salad, entree. Instead, there are smaller bites to share, side dishes and grilled dishes.

Don’t eat all the banchan: Rookie mistake. The Banchan Omakase comes with up to 20 bites of, well, whatever’s on the menu. That usually includes a lineup that ranges from raw squid in chili sauce and fish cakes to macaroni salad and pickled onions. Save it to pair up with your grilled items, kind of like a condiment.

Mix it all together: A bit of rice, some pickled radish, grilled beef, gochujang (sweet barbecue chili sauce), a slice of garlic. Try another bite with some other combination. Rinse. Repeat.

Share and share alike: The point is for everyone to participate. Let a grownup be the grill master (usually Korean moms do the grilling), let the kids figure out the best flavor combinations. Then try something you might not usually be into and be sure to pass it all around.

Use your hands: Korean barbecue is interactive. Don’t sweat the chopsticks if they’re tripping you up. You’re welcome to dip and grab and roll as long as your hands are nice and clean. The best way to eat barbecued meat is to grab a small piece of lettuce, then top with a bit of rice, condiments, veggies and a bit of meat. Think of meat as a side dish rather than the main event.

Rice is the bread: Think about rice as the delivery system for all the other good stuff. Soh recommends taking a bite of rice, then adding other elements like kimchi or pickles to it.

Koreans don’t eat meat rare: To be authentic, Soh says that most meat should be cooked well-done on the grill. It helps to caramelize and crisp up the meat and adds flavor.

There is no wrong: You aren’t being graded on how you customize your experience. Servers are happy to offer suggestions, and don’t be afraid to ask questions, but ultimately just do it the way that feels right and tastes good.

Fermented is funky: Koreans have long used fermentation to extend the life of perishable produce, meats and seafood. You’ll find lots of pickled and fermented items on the menu — ranging from familiar to far out. Take chances, it’s good for your gut biome.

You can ask for more: This is not an all-you-can-eat buffet, but Soh says that if you want a little more sauce, or some more lettuce, or rice, that’s kind of a Korean thing. He says he always asks for more gochujang.

Han Bul Korean BBQ, 522 Seventh St., Santa Rosa, 510-206-3947