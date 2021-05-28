Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen Reopens

The tiny private community of Dillon Beach has always been a hidden coastal gem worth exploring. With the recent reopening of Dillon Beach Resort and its small cafe, Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen, now is an extra-special time to make the trip down the coast.

Chef Jennifer McMurray, who operates the gourmet meal-delivery business Viola Supper Club in Sonoma, has taken over the cafe’s kitchen and is offering a deceptively simple menu of burgers, fries, salads, fish and chips, mac and cheese and clam chowder. If you dig a little deeper, however, you’ll see that each dish is a tiny work of art made up of local produce, cheese, meat and bread.

We’ll tease you a little with this: vanilla bean panna cotta with organic strawberries and caramel corn. Or perhaps housemade hummus with organic sugar snap peas, asparagus and baby carrots is more to your liking? That, plus the chance for a walk along the beach and some fresh salt air, has us scrambling to get a reservation ASAP. If you’d like to stay awhile, the historic resort’s family-friendly cabins are now open, as is the charming general store and surf shop.

1 Beach Ave., Dillon Beach, dillonbeachresort.com

