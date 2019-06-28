Slide 1 of 32 Willi's Seafood and Raw Bar, Healdsburg: A small-but lovely outdoor patio for eating your lobster roll and oysters with Fido. 403 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, 707-433-9191, starkrestaurants.com. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 2 of 32 Healdsburg Bar & Grill, Healdsburg: A full bar, spot-on burgers and space for the kids and your pup to stretch their legs. 245 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, 707-433-3333, healdsburgbarandgrill.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 3 of 32 8 Dragons, Healdsburg: Potstickers, pepper prawns and a cold Tsingtao and is the perfect place for you and your pup. 1047 Vine Street, Healdsburg, 707-395-0023, 8dragonsrestaurant.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 4 of 32 Taste of Tea, Healdsburg: Relaxing hot tea or cool tea cocktails with Japanese snacks just off the Healdsburg square. 109 North Street, Healdsburg, 707-431-1995, thetasteoftea.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 5 of 32 Barndiva, Healdsburg: Swanky food and cocktails at this farm-to-table hotspot that allows pedigreed (and all other) pooches on the patio. 231 Center Street, Healdsburg, 707-431-0100, barndiva.com. (Photo by Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 7 of 32 Campo Fina, Healdsburg: Cal-Italian with the emphasis on Italy. A (not-so) secret covered patio has bocce and a place for friendly dogs. 330 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, 707-395 4640, campofina.com. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 8 of 32 Parish Cafe, Healdsburg: Bring the dog to watch you stuff your face with Louisiana beignets, gumbo or grits. 60 Mill Street, Healdsburg, 707-431-8474, theparishcafe.com. (Photo by siponthisjuice.com)

Slide 9 of 32 The Wurst, Healdsburg: Hot dog! Actually, something even better — sausages, burgers, garlic fries and a real root beer float. The kid-friendly menu and outdoor tables are make for a lovely summer evening with the whole tribe. 22 Matheson St, Healdsburg, 707-395-0214, thewurst.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 32 Chalkboard, Healdsburg: Pet-owner approved, this new American spot has a lovely patio that’s ready to welcome dogs. 29 North St, Healdsburg, 707-473-8030, chalkboardhealdsburg.com.

Slide 11 of 32 KC's American Kitchen, Windsor: A lovely spot for breakfast or brunch with your furry bestie. The patio overlooks the town lovely community park. 9501 Duvander Ln, Windsor, 707-838-7800, kcsamericankitchen.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 13 of 32 Russian River Brewing Company, Windsor: A spot designed with four-legged friends in mind, the new Russian River has a one-acre pet-friendly park and outdoor patio for sipping Pliny and eating their tasty pub menu. (Note, the downtown Santa Rosa location is usually too busy to be friendly for pets). 700 Mitchell Ln, Windsor, 707-545-2337, russianriverbrewing.com/windsor. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 14 of 32 Franchettis', Santa Rosa: An outdoor beer garden is friendly to pets and every third Tuesday of the month, they offer up a pooch party with special dog treats. 1229 N Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa, 707-526-1229, franchettis.com. (Photo by Erik Castro)

Slide 15 of 32 Emily's Kitchen, Santa Rosa: Home cooking with panache and a covered patio to keep everyone cool. 709 Village Ct, Santa Rosa, 707-523-2234, emilyskitchensantarosa.com. (Photo by USA restaurants)

Slide 16 of 32 Bear Republic, Rohnert Park: Casual beer drinking from the popular brewer by Robert’s Lake. A nearby dog park helps your dog burn off a little energy before heading to the patio for a burger. 5000 Roberts Lake Rd, Rohnert Park, 707-585-2722, bearrepublic.com. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 17 of 32 Brewsters Beer Garden, Petaluma: One of our favorite beer gardens to bring dogs. There’s plenty of open space and whirl of strollers and occasional barks of “hello” from nearby tables. Plus, great barbecue for all. 229 Water St N, Petaluma, 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 19 of 32 Lagunitas Brewing Company, Petaluma: Outdoor tables and plenty of sudsy camaraderie. 1280 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, 707-778-8776, lagunitas.com. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 20 of 32 Boon Eat + Drink, Guerneville: We love the beet salad and truffle mac, but a few outdoor tables allow pets to enjoy the experience too. Go for a dip at Johnson’s beach after. 16248 Main St, Guerneville, 707-869-0780, eatatboon.com. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 21 of 32 Stumptown Brewery, Guerneville: A funky brewery right on the river. Cash only at the grill, but plenty of room to roam and romp. 15045 River Rd, Guerneville, 707-869-0705, stumptown.com. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 22 of 32 Handline, Sebastopol: Fish tacos, ice cream cones, picnic tables and a great selection of beer and ciders. What more could you ask for? 935 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, 707-827-3744, handline.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 23 of 32 Gravenstein Grill, Sebastopol: Enjoy casual burgers and charcuterie or upscale entrees like seared salmon or short ribs on the comfortable patio with pup. 8050 Bodega Ave, Sebastopol, 707-634-6142, gravensteingrill.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 25 of 32 Hopmonk, Sebatopol: Great music, great beer and a friendly attitude toward four-legged friends. 230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol, 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 26 of 32 Fork Roadhouse, Sebastopol: A charming roadhouse with a large patio and farm to fork menu. 9890 Bodega Hwy, Sebastopol, 707-634-7575, forkcatering.com. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 27 of 32 Ramen Gaijin, Sebastopol: Ramen and yakitori with scrupulously seasonal ingredients and freshly made noodles available outside along with their full compliment of cocktails. 6948 Sebastopol Ave, Sebastopol, 707-827-3609, ramengaijin.com. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 28 of 32 Underwood Bar and Bistro, Graton: A dog-friendly patio so you can still get your harissa fries, oysters and carefully curated wine list. 9113 Graton Rd, Graton, 707-823-7023, underwoodgraton.com. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 29 of 32 Howard's Station Cafe, Occidental: Dogs love this cozy breakfast and brunch cafe in West County. They’ll be treated like the royalty they are (to you). 3611 Bohemian Hwy, Occidental, 707-874-2838, howardstationcafe.com. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 31 of 32 Palooza Gastropub, Kenwood: An enclosed outdoor patio is a great Sonoma Valley place to station yourself (and your dog) for the evening. Live music, beer and pub grub are tops. 8910 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, 707-833-4000, paloozafresh.com. (Photo by Erik Castro)