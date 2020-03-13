Owners of Estero Cafe Bring Americana Restaurant to Santa Rosa

The owners of Valley Ford’s Estero Cafe quietly opened their new Railroad Square restaurant last week. It was a quick turnaround after the departure of Pullman Kitchen, and they’re serving many favorite breakfast and lunch items from Estero.
That means all-day mimosas, Stemple Creek chicken fried steak with biscuits and their amazing Huevos Rancheros. We’re excited about the “breakfast salad,” a tasty way to get your veggies and have your bacon and crispy potatoes, too.
Feeling stressed? Trust me, we all are, and a tasty tuna melt or grilled cheese on Red Bird Bakery sourdough or a slice of pie sound pretty good right about now.
Open Wednesday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expect a dinner menu and more details soon. 205 Fifth St., Suite A, Santa Rosa, 707-867-2220.