Owners of Estero Cafe Bring Americana Restaurant to Santa Rosa

That means all-day mimosas, Stemple Creek chicken fried steak with biscuits, amazing Huevos Ranchero and one of the best burgers in Sonoma County.

The owners of Valley Ford’s Estero Cafe quietly opened their new Railroad Square restaurant last week. It was a quick turnaround after the departure of Pullman Kitchen, and they’re serving many favorite breakfast and lunch items from Estero.

That means all-day mimosas, Stemple Creek chicken fried steak with biscuits and their amazing Huevos Rancheros. We’re excited about the “breakfast salad,” a tasty way to get your veggies and have your bacon and crispy potatoes, too.

Feeling stressed? Trust me, we all are, and a tasty tuna melt or grilled cheese on Red Bird Bakery sourdough or a slice of pie sound pretty good right about now.

Open Wednesday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expect a dinner menu and more details soon. 205 Fifth St., Suite A, Santa Rosa, 707-867-2220.

