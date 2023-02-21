Six issues | One Great Price

Sonoma Home, What's New in Wine Country

Modern Farmhouse-Style Sonoma Home Listed for $3.9 Million

The property features a hobby vineyard, 2,369 square foot of living space and a pool and outdoor kitchen on a 1-acre lot. Take a look inside.

A perfect stage for quintessential California living is available in a farmhouse-style home on Serres Drive in Sonoma. The property features a hobby vineyard, 2,369 square foot of single-level living space and a pool and outdoor kitchen on a 1-acre, oak-lined lot. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home is listed for $3,895,000. 

An expansive great room and white walls add to the dwelling’s feeling of spaciousness. Natural elements – a wood-stained vaulted ceiling, a stone fireplace and hardwood floors — offer dramatic contrast and visual warmth.

The home’s staging proves that easy-breezy style can be playfully punctuated with blasts of color in rugs and artwork. Oversized paintings make a powerful impact without making the overall design scheme look too busy. Contemporary light fixtures finish the look with modern and whimsical style.

For more information, please contact listing agents Tina Shone, Evan Shone and Amanda Shone of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country – Sonoma Brokerage, 793 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-799-7556, 707-933-1515, sothebysrealty.com

