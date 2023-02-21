Top 10 Picks for Sonoma County Restaurant Week

Sonoma County Restaurant Week, now in its 14th year, is seven delicious days of prix fixe menus at nearly 100 local restaurants. With prices ranging from $10, $15 and $25 for lunch to $25, $35 and $55 for dinner, it’s a great opportunity to try new restaurants, return to old favorites and support locally-owned eateries during the slowest time of the year.

This year, Restaurant Week runs Feb. 20 to 26. You’ll get between two and three courses for a fixed price at participating restaurants, often including dessert (some restaurants also offer “sweet perks” for $5).

Reservations, menus and details are available at socorestaurantweek.org. Make sure to look at the menus online to find the best deals. Some restaurants will only serve the restaurant week menu during this time while others serve their full menu. Not up for going out? This year, you can purchase a gift card online to participating restaurants.

Click through the above gallery for our top picks for Restaurant Week 2023.