Top 10 Picks for Sonoma County Restaurant Week

Americana, $35 dinner: This breakfast and lunch spot in Railroad Square just started regular dinner service. Three-course meal includes soup or salad, fried chicken dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, buttermilk biscuit (penne pasta bolognese and grilled gnocchi with mushrooms also available as second courses), and a slice of ice cream cake. 205 Fifth St. Suite A, Santa Rosa. (Kelsey Joy Photography)
The Roasted Garlic Ranch Burger with Valley Ford Estero cheese and housemade ranch dressing from Americana restaurant in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Belly Left Coast Kitchen, $15 lunch: Bacon blue cheese-wrapped dates, pork belly banh mi or fig prosciutto pizza. 523 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Three Pulled Pork Sliders from chef from chef Gray Rollin at Belly Left Coast Kitchen & Taproom in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
L'Oro Di Napoli, $35 dinner: Under-the-radar Neapolitan cuisine in downtown Santa Rosa. Choose from bruschetta pomodoro, lasagna with Bolognese and béchamel or margarita pizza. Panna cotta for dessert. 629 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. (Mark S./Yelp)
Criminal Baking Co. Pop-Up Window, $10 lunch: Check out the new pop-up pie shop with a two-slice combo during Restaurant Week — one sweet and one savory. 600 Wilson St., Santa Rosa.
Benicia's Kitchen, $35 dinner: This newish restaurant at the Lodge at Sonoma wants to impress with first course choices of Dungeness crab or Duck Confit salad, seared local cod or pollo al brasa (chicken with jalapeno cheddar waffle) and caramel flan. 1325 Broadway, Sonoma. (The Lodge at Sonoma)
Glen Ellen Star, $55 dinner: My mouth is watering just writing this one. First course of Brussels sprouts with brown sugar bacon marmalade, cauliflower with tahini, broccolini or winter radish salad with buttermilk dressing and cured trout roe. An entree of housemade rigatoni cashew cream e pepe with preserved black truffle and local mushrooms or wood-oven beef braised short ribs with Rancho Gordo bean cassoulet. And housemade brioche rum raisin ice cream or spiced pear sorbet for dessert. 13648 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
The Glen Ellen Star, in Glen Ellen, uses their wood fired oven for a variety of menu items including sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and corn kernels. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
Butcher Crown Roadhouse, $25 lunch: BBQ platter at this highly-rated restaurant includes choice of brisket, pulled pork or pork ribs with two sides and Hawaiian rolls. Choice of Mississippi Mud Pie, Banana Pudding or Key Lime Pie for dessert. 1905 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. (Butcher Crown Roadhouse)
The Butcher Burger with house American, cheddar and jack cheese, iceberg lettuce, smoked 'n' grilled onions and pickles from the Butcher Crown Roadhouse in Petaluma. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
Inca's Peruvian Cuisine, $35 dinner: Entree choices are ahi poke ceviche, lamb shank with Peruvian beans or Peruvian-style paella with seafood. Tres leches cake for dessert. 799 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol. (Inca's Peruvian Cuisine)
Boon Eat + Drink, $35 dinner: Flash-fried Brussels sprouts followed by chili-braised pork shoulder with creamy polenta or Moroccan chicken with preserved lemon. Chocolate fudge brownie with caramel for dessert. 16248 Main St., Guerneville. (Boon Eat + Drink)
A variety of seasonal dishes at Boon Eat + Drink in Guerneville. (Boon Eat + Drink)
Valette, $55 dinner: Chef Dustin Valette's restaurant serves a three-course dinner during Restaurant Week with several options for starter, main and dessert. We recommend Hawaiian ahi poke for starter, honey-brined pork porterhouse for main, and chef Valette's famous ItsNotA Snickers Bar for dessert. 344 Center St., Healdsburg. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)