Guerneville Cottage Offers Inspiration for Small Space Living

A charming, humbly-sized cottage graced the Guerneville real estate market for a short time before it sold for $610,000. It may not be your next home, but the one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling can still offer plenty of small space living inspiration.

High ceilings, a great room and all-white walls make the 867-square-foot home look more spacious. But natural wood ceilings, doors and trims warm things up — breaking up the all-white design scheme is a popular trend right now. Kitchen cabinets were also left in their original stained-wood state — sometimes, leaving a few details untouched while renovating a home might add to its appeal.

A great room offers a conversation area, reading nook and dining area. Bold designs in black and white fabric offer instant and effortless style. A painted brick fireplace punctuates the look. But it’s the many windows that allow the show-stopping natural setting to work its design magic. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

