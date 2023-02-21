Mardi Gras Meals, Treats and Celebrations in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 12 Easy Rider: Southern flavors are on the menu at this south-meets-west favorite. Go for the shrimp and grits with Andouille sausage (pictured) or Southern Fried Chicken Dinner with collards, mac and bacon truffle gravy. 190 Kentucky St., Petaluma, 707-774-6233, easyriderpetaluma.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 12 Clockwise from top left, Cajun Spiced Catch of the Day, Shrimp and Grits, Bacon + Cheddar Hushpuppies, Collards + Mac and Cheese, Southern Fried Chicken Dinner, Smoked Trout + Baby Lettuces from Easy Rider in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 12 Stockhome: Stock up on semla, a Swedish cardamom-spiced bun filled with cream and marzipan and topped with a lavish swirl of whipped cream that’s traditionally enjoyed on Fat Tuesday. Stockhome is offering the sweet treat throughout February. It sells out fast, so order ahead for pickup. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com. (Stockhome)

Slide 4 of 12 Bag O' Crab: A brand new seafood boil eatery with all the crawfish, crab, shrimp, clams and lobster you could possibly eat. Dial up the spice however you like it, adding Cajun or Louisiana flavor to your simmering bag of goodness. 1901 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-843-7267, bagocrabusa.com. (Bag O' Crab)

Slide 5 of 12 Sweet T’s Restaurant + Bar: This Sonoma County favorite serves catfish, shrimp and grits, Cajun shrimp gumbo (pictured) and other southern comfort food. 9098 Brooks Road S., Windsor, 707-687-5185, sweettssouthern.com

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 12 Tips Roadside: Mardi Gras is rolling with shrimp and grits, king cake, beignets, Pimm's Cup cocktails and more. 8445 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 12 The Parish Cafe: This Healdsburg restaurant authentic New Orleans classics such as po-boys, gumbo, red beans and rice and beignets to give you that Mardi Gras feeling every day. 60 Mill St., Healdsburg, 707-431-8474, theparishcafe.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 12 Simmer Claw Bar: This Rohnert Park restaurant serves Vietnamese-Cajun fusion, including flavorful seafood boils. 595 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park, 707-806-2080, simmerclawbar.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 12 Sally Tomatoes: Dinner buffet featuring Cajun cuisine and a comedy show on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21. Get your ticket online at bit.ly/3lXUyBf. 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-665-9472, sallytomatoes.com (Sally Tomatoes)

Slide 10 of 12 Saucy Mama's Jook Joint: Get crawfish and muffuletta sandwiches at this funky roadhouse on Fat Tuesday. Excellent Southern-style classics and live music on the weekends. 16632 CA-116, Guerneville, 707-604-7184. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 12 Rocker Oysterfeller’s: This hidden gem in Valley Ford serves beignets, po-boys, shrimp boils and New Orleans BBQ shrimp and grits. 14415 Highway 1, Valley Ford, 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com (Rocker Oysterfeller's)

Slide 12 of 12 Rio Nido Roadhouse: Rio Nido Roadhouse will host a Fat Tuesday celebration with the Bourbon Street Brass Band performing funky live music. New Orleans-themed dinner specials and cocktails will be available throughout the night. 5-8 p.m. 14540 Canyon Two Road, Guerneville, 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)