Exciting New Hotel Offerings in Sonoma County

Sonoma County hotels are on a roll. Dozens of local properties were recently named among the best by two high-profile travel publications. If you still need more convincing to get a stay on the books, a number of hotels are also offering deals that are hard to pass up.

Here’s what you need to know about the Sonoma County hotel scene right now. Click through the above gallery for a peek at the properties.

New hotel honors

Forbes Travel Guide – an independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas – announced its highly-anticipated 2023 Star Awards earlier this month. Three rating designations were awarded to hospitality businesses around the world: Five-Star, Four-Star and Recommended.

Montage Healdsburg earned the coveted Five-Star Hotel award. The luxury resort is set on more than 250 acres of oak woodland and vineyards in the hills north of Healdsburg’s Parkland Farms neighborhood.

Sonoma’s MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa earned a Four-Star Hotel award. Forestville’s Farmhouse Inn, along with Healdsburg’s Hotel Les Mars and the inn by SingleThread Farms, earned Recommended designations. The list of all of the Sonoma County winners, including restaurants and spas, can be found here.

U.S. News & World Report also announced its 2023 list of “Best Hotels in the USA” this month. More than 20 Sonoma County hotels made the cut.

Special deals

In honor of the Forbes Travel Guide recognition, MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa is offering a Celebration of Excellence package that includes a $100 complimentary nightly resort credit with a two-night minimum stay. The credit can be used at its Layla restaurant, which received a 2023 Forbes Travel Guide Recommended Restaurant rating, The Spa at MacArthur, The Bar at MacArthur or The Porch coffee bar and marketplace.

29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com

The Stavrand Russian River Valley in Guerneville offers an incentive to stay a little longer: When booking a stay, type in the code MULTI to receive a third night free (offer valid through March). The third night that is free is counted consecutively (it’s not necessarily the cheapest or priciest night that will be complimentary. Guests can also call the hotel to book their stay and take advantage of this offer.

13555 Highway 116, Guerneville, 707-869-9093, thestavrand.com

New hotel experiences

Spring is in the air and Healdsburg’s Harmon Guest House is teaming up with Dry Creek Peach to celebrate.

Guests can add a visit to the much-loved organic farm to any hotel stay until mid-March. The experience includes a tour led by Dry Creek Peach owners Brian and Gayle Sullivan, a tasting of fresh peach Bellinis, and a jar of Dry Creek Peach Jam to take home. The private offering costs $200 for two to four guests.

227 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-8220, harmonguesthouse.com