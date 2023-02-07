25 Sonoma County Hotels Named Among Best in the US

Slide 1 of 22
No. 232, Montage Healdsburg, Healdsburg: Tucked in the hills north of Healdsburg’s Parkland Farms neighborhood, the luxury resort is set on more than 250 acres of oak woodland and vineyards. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com/healdsburg (Courtesy of Montage Healdsburg)
No. 298, MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa, Sonoma: Once a vineyard and working ranch, MacArthur Place dates back to the 1850s. The boutique hotel features 64 rooms spread across a six acres not far from the Sonoma Plaza. 29 E. MacArthur Street, Sonoma, 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com (Courtesy of MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa)
No. 590, Timber Cove, Jenner: Set on a cliff overlooking the ocean, Timber Cove guest rooms feature record players and vintage vinyl. Guests can search for their favorite records from a music library in the hotel lobby. 21780 Highway 1, Jenner, 707-847-3231, timbercoveresort.com. (Courtesy of Timber Cove Resort)
No. 656, Vintners Resort, Santa Rosa: Its stellar vineyard views and gurgling fountains and have long been a draw for Wine Country visitors. 4350 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 800-421-2584, vintnersresort.com. (Courtesy of Vintners Resort)
No. 842, The Stavrand Russian River Valley, Guerneville: This Russian River property, formerly the Applewood Inn, features 21 elegant and comfortable rooms. 13555 Highway 116, Guerneville, 707-869-9093, thestavrand.com (Courtesy of Emma K. Morris)
No. 849, Gaige House, Glen Ellen: Zen-filled momentum starts flowing when you step into one of the property’s nine Ryokan Zen Suites. Curl up in a classic yukata kimono, while you sip sake or indulge in ice cream mochi. The refrigerator will be stocked and ready when you arrive. 13540 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-935-0237, thegaigehouse.com (Courtesy of Gaige House)
No. 850, Farmhouse Inn, Forestville: Owned by siblings and fifth-generation Sonomans Catherine and Joe Bartolomei, the luxury inn attracts publicity-weary celebrities and well-heeled visitors. 7871 River Road, Forestville, 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com (Courtesy of Farmhouse Inn)
No. 1106, The Lodge at Bodega Bay, Bodega Bay: Situated atop a bluff overlooking the bay, the Bodega Bay Lodge blends with the wild beauty of the surrounding coastal landscape. Highlights include a large infinity hot tub with panoramic bay views. 103 Coast Highway One, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3525, bodegabaylodge.com. (Courtesy of The Lodge at Bodega Bay)
No. 1216, Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, Sonoma: Guests can soak away any stress at Fairmont Sonoma and its famed geothermal mineral pools. The wellness facility features five thermal mineral pools ranging from 92 to 102 degrees. 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, 800-257-7544, fairmont.com/sonoma (Courtesy of Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn)
No. 1246, h2hotel, Healdsburg: Guests can spend the night in a "Living Room" filled with plants from nearby Dragonfly Floral. All plants are available for purchase after your stay. 219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-2202, h2hotel.com (Courtesy of h2hotel)
No. 1250, Kenwood Inn and Spa, Kenwood: The beautifully landscaped courtyard surrounding the heated pool and hot tub at Kenwood Inn & Spa is a nice spot to spend a day napping or reading a good book. 10400 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-1293, kenwoodinn.com. (Courtesy of Kenwood Inn and Spa)
No. 1728, Harmon Guest House, Healdsburg: Relax in the shaded pool area or enjoy a cocktail at The Rooftop terrace. 227 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-8220, harmonguesthouse.com (Courtesy of Harmon Guest House)
No. 1840, The Astro, Santa Rosa: Rooms in The Astro motel are decorated with vintage 1960s era furnishings, which are available for guests to purchase. 323 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-200-4655, theastro.com. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
No. 2265, Graton Resort & Casino, Rohnert Park: This casino resort features 2,600 square-foot luxury suites on the top floor, a pool and spa, and plenty of restaurants and entertainment to choose from. 288 Golf Course Drive West, Rohnert Park, 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com (Courtesy of Graton Casino)
No. 3388, Hotel Healdsburg, Healdsburg: Lingering longer is encouraged in the pool area at Hotel Healdsburg. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com (Courtesy of Hotel Healdsburg)
No. 3495, The Lodge at Sonoma, Sonoma: Boasting 182 guest rooms, some of the cottages and suites offer private patio areas with outdoor fireplaces and soaking tubs. 1325 Broadway at Leveroni & Napa Roads, Sonoma, 707-935-6600, thelodgeatsonoma.com. (Courtesy of The Lodge at Sonoma)
No. 3888, Best Western Dry Creek Inn, Healdsburg: This Tuscan-inspired hotel just split into two properties, rebranding its Villa Toscana building guest rooms as The Lodge at Healdsburg. 198 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-0300, drycreekinn.com
No. 4102, Best Western Sonoma Valley Inn & Krug Event Center, Sonoma: Steps from the buzzing Sonoma Plaza, select rooms have fireplaces and balconies. 550 Second St. W., Sonoma, 707-938-9200, bestwestern.com
No. 4967, Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, Santa Rosa: It's easy to spend a day lounging by the pool; if you can’t sit still make the short walk to historic Railroad Square, with its restaurants and shops. 170 Railroad St., Santa Rosa, 707-284-1234, hyatt.com
No. 4975, El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen, Sonoma: There are so many reasons to get a stay on the books here, but the lush courtyard and solar-heated saltwater pool, and easy access to tacos from El Dorado Kitchen's Cantina tops our list. 405 First St. W., Sonoma, 707-996-3030, eldoradosonoma.com (Courtesy of El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen)
No. 5518, Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa: Set on 10 acres, the Flamingo Resort boasts 170 rooms and suites and a pool area that's been attracting visitors since it opened in the 1950s. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-8530, flamingoresort.com.