25 Sonoma County Hotels Named Among Best in the US

U.S. News & World Report has announced its 2023 list of “Best Hotels in the USA.” This year, 25 properties in Sonoma County made the cut, with Montage Healdsburg taking No. 232 on the list, which features over 6,000 hotel properties. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, took the No. 1 spot.

“The 2023 Best Hotels rankings offer a list of dependable places to stay for every type of trip, from solo trips to romantic getaways to family vacations,” said Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News.

According to U.S. News, rankings are calculated using a combination of factors, including “each hotel’s star rating, the aggregate opinion of published travel experts and the overall customer satisfaction expressed in online guest reviews of luxury hotels and resorts provided by TripAdvisor.”

The digital media company also released a number of other best hotel lists, including Best Hotels in Canada, Best Hotels in Mexico and Best Hotels in Europe. In total, the 13th annual Best Hotels rankings highlight more than 35,000 hotels across more than 400 destinations worldwide.

The full rankings for the 2023 Best Hotels in the USA can be found here. Click through the above gallery to see the Sonoma County hotel properties that made this year’s list.

Did the publication leave any of your Sonoma County favorites off the list? Let us know in the comments below.