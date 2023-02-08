Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Food + Drink, Sonoma Restaurants, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Wine Country

Where to Watch Super Bowl 2023 in Sonoma County

Watch the drama unfold at these local bars and beer venues.

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LVII. If you want to pair the game (and the halftime show) with some socializing, snacks and brews, we’ve lined up the best Sonoma County sports bars and beer venues to watch the drama unfold — swipe through the slideshow above for all the details.

Did we miss one of your favorite sports bars? Let us know in the comments.

Lonnie Hayes contributed to this article. 

Related Posts
Craft Beer Weekend in Sonoma: 19 Things to Do for Beer Lovers Craft Beer Weekend in Sonoma: 19 Things to Do for Beer Lovers
Best Bars with Games in Sonoma County Best Bars with Games in Sonoma County

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments

Read previous post:
10 Favorite Restaurants in Petaluma

Petaluma is awash with great restaurants but there are some that stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Close