Where to Watch Super Bowl 2023 in Sonoma County

Epicenter, Santa Rosa: If you're worried that one TV screen may not be enough for your viewing experience, Epicenter's Victory House has covered two 40-foot walls with "massive true HD laser and HD LED TV screens," with multi-zone surround sound to satisfy your senses. 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-708-3742, visitepicenter.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
El Coqui, Santa Rosa: Check out the Super Bowl party hosted by this delicious downtown Puerto Rican restaurant. Attend by purchasing a ticket in person. Tickets include appetizers, a buffet-style meal, dessert, beer by the bucket or pitcher, raffle tickets, prizes and other giveaways. The party begins at 5 p.m. Great viewing and bites. 400 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-542-8868 (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)
Third Street Aleworks, Santa Rosa: This large indoor-outdoor, two-level brewpub has plenty of seating, seven TVs, a large viewing area for sports fans and a variety of house-brewed beers on tap. 10 Third St., Santa Rosa, 707-523-3060, thirdstreetaleworks.com.
Flagship Taproom, Santa Rosa: Head to this friendly taproom for craft beer on rotating taps, sandos and tacos — and the game on flatscreen TV. 446 B St., Santa Rosa, flagshiptaproom.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Beyond the Glory, Petaluma: For the ultimate viewing experience, head to Beyond the Glory in Petaluma to catch the game on 19 TVs and two 100-inch projection screens. This place tends to get packed, so call ahead to make reservations: 707-971-8366. 1371 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite 130, Petaluma, 707-971-8366, btgpetaluma.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
McNear's Saloon & Dining House, Petaluma: This lively pub, located next to Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre, invites you to pair the game with beer, wine, cocktails and pub grub. Food favorites include Short Rib Tostadas, Local Rock Cod Tacos, Famous Fish ‘n’ Chips and McNear’s Chili. 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-765-2121, mcnears.com. (Scott Manchester/The Press Democrat)
Tradewinds Bar, Cotati: Tradewinds is the place to be if you’re looking for a low-key bar with a great atmosphere for watching a game. For the Super Bowl, they'll be hosting a raffle every quarter. Additionally, drinks are half off during the first quarter and patrons wearing team gear can receive a free Jell-O shot. Enjoy snacks like pulled pork, nachos, or hot dogs. Stop by anytime this week to pick up Super Bowl squares with the purchase of a beer or cocktail. 8210 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati, 707-242-3100 (Erik Castro/For The Press Democrat)
Murphy's Irish Pub, Sonoma: Longtime favorite Sonoma watering hole, Murphy’s Irish Pub is now owned by the ever-so-Irish Coll brothers. Gleaming high-def TVs show sports all day and well into the evening. Drown your sorrows over your favorite team’s loss with a pint of Guinness or celebrate with a juicy leg of lamb. 464 First St. East, Sonoma, 707-935-0660, sonomapub.com.
Steiner’s Tavern, Sonoma: This Sonoma institution has 17 TVs, a full bar, beer, wine and pub grub dishes like tater tots, sandwiches, and hot links. Open 6 a.m. - 2 a.m. 465 First St. W. #100, Sonoma, 707-996-3812, steinerstavern.com
Olde Sonoma Public House, Sonoma: This Sonoma pub has 32 beers on tap, four big TV screens and pinball machines. Happy hour is 4-6 p.m. daily ($2 off all draft beers, $1 off 10.5 oz. glass). 18615 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-938-7587, Facebook.