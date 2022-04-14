Sonoma Hotel Named Among the Best in the World by Travel + Leisure

Dining at The Stavrand Russian River Valley in Guerneville. The hotel restaurant is only accessible to hotel guests. (Emma K. Morris)

Along with a garden, the Chef’s Meadow at The Stavrand in Guerneville is also home to fruit trees, many of which date back to the 1920s when they were planted by the property’s original owner, Ralph “Rooster” Belden. (Courtesy of Emma K. Morris)

The sunny, enclosed patio at the restaurant at The Stavrand in Guerneville. (Courtesy of The Stavrand)

The sunroom at The Stavrand Russian River Valley. (Courtesy of The Stavrand)

A room in the Armstrong House at The Stavrand in Guerneville. (Courtesy of The Stavrand)

Living space in a spacious room in the Cazadero House at The Stavrand in Guerneville. (Courtesy of The Stavrand)

Each room at The Stavrand has its unique configuration. Pictured is a room in the historic Belden House. The hotel is located a 10-minute walk from Guerneville, via a pedestrian bridge that crosses the Russian River. (Courtesy of The Stavrand)

The former Applewood Inn and Spa changed hands in early 2020 and was transformed into The Stavrand. (Courtesy of Emma K. Morris)

Travel + Leisure magazine just released its annual “It List,” featuring a lineup of editors’ favorite new hotels and resorts throughout the world.

Among the 100 properties to make the cut in 2022 is The Stavrand Russian River Valley in Guerneville.

The historic property, previously known to locals as The Applewood Inn, was renovated and reopened in 2021 as a luxury boutique hotel by Emily Glick and Santiago Appleton Ripley.

“The century-old Belden House, a Mediterranean Revival mansion, makes for a perfect place to curl up by one of the two monumental stone fireplaces during a foggy NoCal morning. The building has been furnished with a tasteful blend of modern furnishings and antiques. On sunny days, take to the great outdoors — either by the pool and adjacent bar or to the river: bicycles, kayaks, paddleboards, and inner tubes are all on hand,” said Travel + Leisure about the property.

Set on nearly six acres, The Stavrand is a registered historic landmark that dates back to the 1920s. The hotel features 21 renovated rooms spread across three buildings.

One of the highlights at The Stavrand is the restaurant, which, surprisingly, was not mentioned in the Travel + Leisure piece. The restaurant is only open to hotel guests, which ensures a quiet and serene dining experience — something that can be hard to find in Sonoma County or anywhere these days. Led by Chef Jeremy Clemens (previously of Layla at MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma), it has created a buzz with dishes like Jjampong (Korean noodle soup) with prawns clams, mussels, bok choy and alkaline noodles.

The Stavrand is the only Sonoma County property on Travel + Leisure’s “It List.” Neighboring Napa Valley also has one property on the list — the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley.

You can find the Travel + Leisure “It List” of best new and renovated hotels here. The list highlights 100 properties around the world, including four additional hotels in California.