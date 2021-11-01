Four Seasons Resort Opens in Napa Valley, Take a Look Inside

Treatment room at the Spa Talisa at Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley. (Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley)

Spa Talisa at Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley has a number of outdoor spaces and offers its own take on the iconic Calistoga mud bath. (Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley)

The Wine Library at Elusa Winery, at the Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley. (Courtesy of Kim Carroll)

Chef Erik Anderson's menu highlights ingredients from local purveyors, as well as caviar from his private label with Sausalito-based California Caviar Company. (Courtesy of Bonjwing Lee)

Overlooking the pools at the Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley. (Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley)

The highly anticipated Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley officially opened its doors today. That’s big news in Wine Country and what makes it even more special — at least to wine-lovers — is the fact that the resort is located within a working winery property.

“We could not be more excited to welcome guests,” said General Manager Mehdi Eftekari, who’s been overseeing the construction of the property during the past three years. “It’s been a long time coming, giving us the luxury of time to build a team of truly talented people and put together thoughtful programming that embodies the best of the Napa lifestyle.”

Also referred to as The Resort at 400 Silverado Trail, the Calistoga property has 85 guest rooms and suites located within Elusa Winery. The resort also is home to TRUSS Restaurant + Bar from renowned Chef Erik Anderson, Spa Talisa, along with two pools and a supervised kids club that caters to traveling families. Rates start at $1,200 a night.

Opened in mid-September, Elusa Winery features hand-crafted wines by Thomas Rivers Brown, a Calistoga resident and former Food & Wine magazine “Winemaker of the Year.” Elusa’s inaugural release includes cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc and sauvignon blanc. The wines are available exclusively to members and as a part of tastings at the winery.

TRUSS Restaurant + Bar is led by Michelin-starred Executive Chef Erik Anderson, previously at San Francisco restaurant COI and The Catbird Seat in Nashville. Boasting vineyard and mountain views, the TRUSS Living Room offers a seasonally focused all-day dining menu along with bar bites, signature cocktails and wine. (TRUSS Living Room reservations are available now via OpenTable.)

The resort’s more formal dining space, TRUSS Restaurant, is expected to begin lunch and dinner service in the coming weeks. The restaurant’s wine list boasts approximately 250 labels, with a nod to the Calistoga area.

Spa Talisa offers its own take on the Calistoga mud experience, along with a wide range of treatments, including a Vineyard Scrub that utilizes grape seeds. Along with indoor spa treatments in eight rooms, al fresco experiences include the Spa Garden with a whirlpool that is heated in winter and cooled in summer.

“Uniquely situated amid the vineyards with endless opportunities to use native ingredients and draw upon the natural environment, I’m thrilled to act as a guide to our guests as they seek to strengthen both their body and mind at Spa Talisa,” said Spa Director Natalie Posner.

Click through the above gallery for a peek at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley.