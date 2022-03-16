20 Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 26 Acme Burger, Santa Rosa and Cotati: As if good old fashioned burgers and fries weren’t enough to satisfy the kids, Acme Burger’s atmosphere and activities will do the trick. The Cotati location has a colorful outdoor patio with picnic tables and large chalkboard walls for children to get artistic. The Santa Rosa location has a play area with smaller chalkboards and foosball tables. Acme also sells shakes and soft serve ice cream, a great accompaniment to a kid’s burger with shoestring fries. 1007 West College Ave., Suite D, Santa Rosa, 707-615-7309; 550 East Cotati Ave., Cotati, 707-665-5620, acmeburgerco.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 26 Mary’s Pizza Shack, Various Locations: This chain of Italian restaurants is one of the best local options for families. In addition to an extensive kids menu with favorites like hot dogs, pasta and chicken strips, kids can also create their own pizza here. Crayons and activity sheets are brought to the table and the restaurant also has "sensory-friendly kits" for children with autism and other special needs, so that they can experience dining out without feeling overwhelmed by their surroundings. Variety of locations, maryspizzashack.com. (Courtesy of Mary's Pizza Shack)

Slide 3 of 26 Sam's for Play Cafe, Santa Rosa: Local breakfast diner Sam’s for Play Cafe has a “Kids Eat Free” promotion every Monday and Thursday night. From 4 to 9 p.m., kids can get hamburgers, chicken tenders and other all-American classics at no cost, as long as they are accompanied by adults. And the restaurant serves breakfast all day; we're yet to meet a kid who doesn't love pancakes and bacon for dinner. 1024 Sebastopol Road; 2630 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa, samsforplaycafe.com (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 26 Items on the walls at Sam's for Play Cafe in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 26 Rosso, Santa Rosa: This Italian restaurant encourages kids to "eat what's good for you, play soccer and be nice to your parents." Servers bring kids pizza dough to knead and shape, and then the chef cooks it in a wood-fired oven before it's brought back to the table with homemade marinara sauce for dipping. 53 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa, rossopizzeria.com. (Courtesy of Rosso)

Slide 6 of 26 The Funghi di Limone pizza with white sauce and shaved artichokes, finished with lemon oil, from Rosso in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 26 Brewster's Beer Garden, Petaluma: Any place with a large outdoor patio is a great place to bring kids. Add live music on Thursdays and a designated kids area with sandpit, blocks and musical instruments, and it's family heaven. This beer garden is ideal for any large group with kids old enough to run around while the grownups are catching up. 229 Water St. N., Petaluma, brewstersbeergarden.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 26 Bocce court at Brewster's Beer Garden in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 26 Volpi's Ristorante & Bar, Petaluma: This old-school Italian has preserved the charm of the general store that previously called its storefront home, there's even a Prohibition-era speakeasy in the backroom. The restaurant has long communal tables with checkered tablecloths, perfect for messy eaters. Family-style dinners include house-made Minestrone, freshly tossed green salad, pasta of the day and an entrée with bread and vegetables, ice cream and coffee. A homemade family meal everyone can love. 124 E. Washington St., Petaluma, volpisristorante.com. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 26 The Bear Republic, Rohnert Park: This brewpub has an outdoor patio that serves as a playground for both kids and adults. The adult section has shuffleboard, cornhole and a view of the lake. The kids section is located in a separate area with chalk, blocks and other outdoor toys to climb on and play with. 5000 Roberts Lake Road, Rohnert Park, bearrepublic.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 26 Other kid-friendly breweries in Sonoma County include Cooperage Brewing in Santa Rosa, where they have a variety of board games for kids of all ages; Lagunitas in Petaluma with a large outdoor patio (pictured); and Barley & Bine in Windsor, which has a small kid section with toys.

Slide 12 of 26 HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol and Sonoma: Frequently described as a great place to take the kids, HopMonk Taverns in Sonoma and Sebastopol boast huge outdoor dining areas where kids can dance to regular live music while the adults sip on local craft beers in the beergarden. Comedy open mics and trivia nights with prizes keep the fun flowing, and all outdoor entertainment can be enjoyed while relaxing by the fire pit. There’s also a generous kids menu that’s supplied with crayons for kids to color while they wait for their meal. 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol, 707-829-7300; 691 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-935-9100, hopmonk.com

Slide 13 of 26 Handline, Sebastopol: This Foster's Freeze-turned-sustainable eatery celebrates California cuisine and serves up a kids menu that is not your typical fare: Children can choose from the Little Foster’s Burger with pastured beef; Fish & Fries; a quesadilla with Jorge's cheese; or the Mi Niño with fancy beans, chicken, avocado and cheese, with an ice cream cone to end the meal, of course. 935 Gravenstein Ave., Sebastopol, handline.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 26 Stumptown Brewery, Guerneville: This cash-only brewery, which overlooks the Russian River, is a great place to bring kids. A large outdoor patio with long picnic tables allows kids to be kids without parents worrying about what everyone else thinks. During summer, children can work off excess energy in the grassy field next to the river. The menu features pub grub like hamburgers, hot dogs and fries, and BBQ oysters during summer months. 15045 River Road, Guerneville, stumptown.com. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 26 Spud Point Crab Company, Bodega Bay: Spud Point Crab Company makes a great pit stop during a day on the coast with the kids. This family-owned small cafe has a view of the bay and serves clam chowder, seafood, sandwiches, chili and hot dogs. Order from the cashier and eat at picnic tables, or take your seafood to go and enjoy on the beach. 1860 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay, facebook.com/Spud-Point-Crab-Co. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 26 TIPS Roadside, Kenwood: This popular barbecue joint has more than just tasty meat dishes, a winning $5 happy hour and creative craft cocktails for adults. It’s also a solid spot to bring the kids with a large outside area for the young ones to run around and dance to live music on the weekends. There’s a kids’ coloring menu with all “Tippy Tots Meals” for $8 that includes fruit and a drink. TIPS is located nearby Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, making it an ideal lunch spot post family hike. 8445 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com

Slide 17 of 26 Palooza Gastropub and Wine Bar, Kenwood: This neighborhood gathering spot has tasty pub grub, Jenga on the patio and a ping pong table. There's live music on most weekends and on Monday nights kids eat free. The gastropub brews its own beers, a special perk for parents. 8910 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, paloozafresh.com. (Courtesy of Palooza)

Slide 18 of 26 Reel & Brand, Sonoma: Specializing in surf and turf cuisine, Reel & Brand has a large, dog-friendly outdoor patio where the kids can play cornhole while the adults sip on a drink in the biergarten and listen to live music every week. There are plenty of kid-pleasing dishes on the menu, such as the Westside Fry Plate that has chicken strips, fried cheese curds and mini corn dogs with dipping sauce. 401 Grove St., Sonoma, 707-938-7204, reelandbrand.net. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 26 Carolina Gold BBQ Pulled Pork on a brioche bun with cheddar cheese, cabbage slaw and fries from Reel & Brand in Sonoma. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 26 Lou's Luncheonette, Sonoma: This casual comfort food place, known for having some of the best fried chicken sandwiches in the county, is also a big winner for families with kids. The picnic tables on the large outdoor patio are perfect for messy eaters, and there are plenty of exciting things for kids to do when they’re finished with their meal of chicken tenders and mac ‘n’ cheese. There are toy trucks to play with on the patio, a ping pong table for practicing hand-eye coordination skills, and a vintage photo booth inside for trying out funny faces. 2698 Fremont Drive, Sonoma, lousluncheonette.com

Slide 21 of 26

Slide 22 of 26 Campo Fina: This little Italian restaurant is both homey and elegant, suitable for adults looking for a nice ambiance yet family-friendly enough to bring the kids when you can’t find a sitter on date night. The pizza, polenta, and spaghetti and meatballs are all child pleasers, and kids can color or play bocce ball on the outdoor patio while they wait for the food to arrive. 330 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-395-4640‬, campofina.com. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 23 of 26 KC's American Kitchen, Windsor: The retro-style diner KC's American Kitchen serves classic American comfort food and has amusing vintage decor adorning the walls. The outdoor patio with a cozy fire pit is a great spot for the family and there’s a “Little Rascals Menu” with dishes for kids, such as the American Clown Pancake and Froggy’s Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla. When the kids are full of energy from their lunch and shakes, take them across the street to the playground on the Windsor Town Green. 9501 DuVander Lane, Windsor, 707-838-7800, kcsamericankitchen.com

Slide 24 of 26 Heirloom Cafe, Rohnert Park: Sally Tomatoes’ Heirloom Cafe, located in SOMO Village, has an expansive outdoor seating area shaded by a grove of redwoods. The area is large enough for kids to run around and play without getting in the way of other guests or restaurant staff. There are weekly events that are entertaining for all ages, such as live music, comedy and Thursday Night Trivia. The menu has an eclectic mix of dishes, including kid-pleasers like burgers, pasta and pizza. 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-665-0260, sallytomatoes.com/heirloom-cafe (Courtesy of Sally Tomatoes)

Slide 25 of 26 Russian River Pub, Forestville: A laid-back pub with a family get-together vibe, Russian River Pub is a great spot to take the kids after a day on the river. The pub has a large outdoor seating area with plenty of room for the kids to run around, and the outdoor tables often have a paper covering to draw on while kids wait for their meal. The corn dog and grilled cheese sandwich from the children’s menu get no complaints, and the crispy chicken tenders are appetizing at any age. With affordable prices, plenty of space and a backyard fire pit, this pub is a great place to bring the whole family. 11829 River Road, Forestville, 707-887-7932, russianriverpub.com

Slide 26 of 26 Northwood Restaurant, Monte Rio: Nestled next to a redwood-laden golf course on the Russian River, this local staple serves up classic American home-style cooking in a kid-friendly environment. Kids and adults can get some fresh air while eating outside under the majestic redwood trees, and the live music held every Friday is fun for everyone. While children wait for their meals, they can play at the table shuffleboard or hangout by the indoor central fireplace. 19400 Highway 116, Monte Rio, 707-865-2454, northwoodbistro.com (Christina S./Yelp)