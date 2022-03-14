Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Things To Do in Sonoma, Trip Ideas, What's New in Sonoma County

The Hollywood Reporter Reveals the Hottest Celebrity Spots in Sonoma

From Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow to Justin and Hailey Bieber, you may bump into a few celebrities at these restaurants, wineries and hotels.

Planning a trip to Sonoma County? You may bump into a few celebrities.

An article by The Hollywood Reporter, published March 13, says Sonoma and Napa counties “have more to offer than ever before” and that some in Hollywood have “found solace” here during the pandemic, including singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, actress Elizabeth Olsen and singer Kelly Clarkson. (Bridgers was spotted at a Santa Rosa Whole Foods in April 2021, while Olsen spent time in Sonoma, which she called “her breathing space from LA.” Clarkson visited Healdsburg this January.)

Now that pandemic restrictions have eased, The Hollywood Reporter is letting the people of the film, television, and entertainment industries know where to stay, eat and sip like a star in Sonoma and Napa. The magazine highlighted 28 local restaurants, wineries, hotels and experiences in total; 17 in Sonoma County (most of them in Healdsburg) and 11 in Napa Valley.

Click through the above gallery to see The Hollywood Reporter’s Sonoma County picks, including a few new spots that are yet to open.

Related Posts
26 Celebrity Hot Spots in Sonoma and Napa 26 Celebrity Hot Spots in Sonoma and Napa
Celebrity Chef Opens Take Out Restaurant At Cornerstone Sonoma Celebrity Chef Opens Take Out Restaurant At Cornerstone Sonoma
29 Celebrities Who Are Making Wine in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country 29 Celebrities Who Are Making Wine in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Read previous post:
Sonoma Restaurants, Wineries Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries in 2022

Say happy birthday to these local wineries, restaurants, museums and hotels that are celebrating decades in business this year.

Close