The Hollywood Reporter Reveals the Hottest Celebrity Spots in Sonoma

Slide 1 of 36 The Madrona, Healdsburg: The historic Madrona Manor has been transformed by interior designer Jay Jeffers into The Madrona, a sleek Healdsburg hotel that is slated to open this spring. "Don’t expect typical luxury wine country aesthetics; Jeffers put a distinctive spin on Sonoma hospitality with surprises woven across eight lush acres that span a heated lounge pool, fitness center and large garden providing fresh goods to the restaurant," said The Hollywood Reporter. (Courtesy of The Madrona)

Slide 2 of 36 Michelin-starred Chef Jesse Mallgren, formerly Executive Chef at Madrona Manor, will return to the hotel's new restaurant. (Courtesy of The Madrona)

Slide 3 of 36 A rendering of a new guest room at The Madrona. (Courtesy of The Madrona)

Slide 4 of 36 Stavrand Russian River Valley, Guerneville: Another recently-renovated hotel property, The Stavrand (formerly The Applewood Inn) has "brought a new luxury bolthole to quaint Guerneville, en route to the Sonoma Coast, with 21 plush rooms on six forested acres of redwood groves and orchards," said The Hollywood Reporter. Read more here. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 5 of 36 A guest room at The Stavrand Russian River Valley. (Courtesy of The Stavrand)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 36 Farmhouse Inn, Forestville: Ben Affleck, Gwyneth Paltrow and Keanu Reeves are among the celebrities that have stayed at this luxury inn, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Farmhouse Inn is also undergoing renovations and recently opened a Wellness Barn with new spa experiences. The Hollywood Reporter recommends "The Love Languages" experience (from $400/person), which is "inspired by Gary Chapman, Ph.D.’s work on relationships" and includes a "customized candlelit couples massage." (Courtesy of Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 7 of 36 Farmhouse Inn, frequently ranked among the best hotels in the world, celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2021. The inn is owned and operated by siblings Catherine and Joe Bartolomei. The inn's cottages are currently being renovated. (Courtesy of Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 8 of 36 Jordan Vineyard & Winery Chateau Suites, Healdsburg: "There’s never been a better time to have status at Sonoma’s Jordan Vineyard & Winery," wrote The Hollywood Reporter. The Healdsburg winery recently completed a $1 million remodel of its chateau, which has four suites available to Gold and Platinum members of Jordan’s rewards program. See more photos here. (Courtesy of Jordan Vineyard & Winery)

Slide 9 of 36 The Hollywood Reporter mentioned Jordan's Epicurean Alfresco Lunches (available to wine club members from May through August), "an ever-changing wine-paired four-course bistro menu accompanied by French music, under oak trees." (Courtesy of Jordan Vineyard & Winery)

Slide 10 of 36 Lo & Behold, Healdsburg: The Hollywood Reporter heads to Healdsburg for food. "Downtown Healdsburg is abuzz of late with fresh restaurant concepts, including Lo & Behold," said the magazine. Our dining editor recommends the restaurant's chicken tenders (pictured), plus the Crispy Pork Spareribs, the Winter Greens, the Housemade Noodles and the Chum Bucket of Fries. Craft cocktails, made using produce from the restaurant's onsite garden or co-owner Tara Heffernon’s orchard, are also top-notch. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 36 Phatty Margarita at Lo & Behold in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 36 Little Saint, Healdsburg: One of the most-anticipated restaurants this year gets a nod from The Hollywood Reporter. "A star-studded collaboration — which includes SingleThread Farm owners Kyle and Katina Connaughton and celebrity designer Ken Fulk — will soon bring plant-based restaurant Little Saint to Healdsburg’s former SHED space," said the article. Little Saint is expected to open in late April. (Courtesy of Little Saint)

Slide 13 of 36 Curious foodies can sample a mezze plate prepared by the team behind Little Saint at Marine Layer Wines in Healdsburg, a new tasting room which was recommended by The Hollywood Reporter. Read more here. (Courtesy of Marine Layer Wines)

Slide 14 of 36 The Matheson, Healdsburg: Actress Kate Hudson and restaurateur Guy Fieri recently dined at Chef Dustin Valette's new three-story restaurant, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The magazine also mentioned that singer Kelly Clarkson dined at the Healdsburg chef's other restaurant, Valette, in January and tweeted that restaurant Barndiva (which the magazine erroneously stated is also owned by Valette) is "amazing." (Barndiva, which earned its first Michelin star in 2021, is owned by Geoff and Jil Hales.) (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 36 Snake River Wagyu Babette with potato pave, alliums horseradish and black truffle from The Matheson in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 36 A selection of Nigiri Sushi from The Matheson in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 36 Vérité Estate, Healdsburg: Sonoma Magazine named Vérité winemaker Hélène Seillan one of "21 Rising Stars on Sonoma's Wine Scene" in December 2021. At 34 years old, Seillan already has 16 vintages under her belt. The Hollywood Reporter recommends Vérité's new tasting salon outside Healdsburg, where a library comparison tasting ($350) "allows aficionados to explore how three vintages match up with current pours." (Courtesy of Vérité)

Slide 18 of 36 Maison Healdsburg: In December 2021, Sonoma Magazine reported that a group of alums from Michelin-starred Single Thread restaurant are opening a new wine bar. Unlike many businesses in the area, Maison Healdsburg will stay open late; until 2 a.m. This seems like just the kind of spot celebrities would like to hang out. The Hollywood Reporter thinks so, too. The wine bar, which will open next door to Lo & Behold, will open coveted older bottles — gems that the owners love to track down for collectors — and offer tastes by the glass. (Shutterstock)

Slide 19 of 36 Marine Layer Wines, Healdsburg: This Hommeboys-designed tasting room checks all the boxes for a celebrity spot: a sleek white interior with light blue, wood and bronze accents, cool-climate pinots and chardonnays, a mezze plate from the hottest restaurant in town, and a bathroom with flattering light and emerald tiles for a selfie backdrop. The Hollywood Reporter gives it a thumbs up. (Gretchen Gause/Marine Layer Wines)

Slide 20 of 36 Touch up in the chic bathroom at Marine Layer Wines in Healdsburg before you snap a selfie. (Gretchen Gause/Marine Layer Wines)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 36 Donum Estate, Sonoma: Donum Estate attracts art lovers and celebrities alike with sculptures by renowned artists that dot the expansive property. "As much as its Ai Weiwei zodiac head–emblazoned bottles and other limited reserve wines are the draw at Donum Estate, their blue-chip sculptures are a compelling reason to visit, too." said The Hollywood Reporter. (Courtesy of Donum Estate)

Slide 22 of 36 King and Queen, 1987, by Keith Herring at The Donum Estate in Sonoma. (Anthony Laurino)

Slide 23 of 36 A Louise Bourgeois spider occupies a glass pavilion at The Donum Estate in Sonoma. (Courtesy of The Donum Estate)

Slide 24 of 36 Inside the Donum Estate tasting room in Sonoma. (Eric Petschek/Donum Estate)

Slide 25 of 36 Wing & Barrel Ranch, Sonoma: An exclusive private day club with a $150,000 initiation fee, Wing & Barrel (unsurprisingly) made The Hollywood Reporter's list of places to visit. The perks, according to the magazine, include "seasonal bird hunting, fishing, dog training plus culinary offerings by a pedigreed Napa chef, plus once-in-a-lifetime interactions with vintner members such as A. Rafanelli, CIRQ Estate and Chateau Montalena on upland bird hunts or sporting clay shoots followed by celebratory meals, winery tours and dinners at Charlie Palmer’s restaurants." (Courtesy of Wing & Barrel Ranch)

Advertisement

Slide 26 of 36 Montage Healdsburg Experiences: Justin and Hailey Bieber, as well as actor Taylor Lautner, have recently stayed at Montage Healdsburg, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The luxury hotel's largest accommodation, the 4,600-square-foot Guest House (pictured), will set you back at least $15,000 per night. The Hollywood Reporter recommends Montage's special experiences, including a $5,900 Helicopter Adventure and a Sky’s the Limit "astrotourism" package, from $95,000 per night. Yes, you read that right. (Courtesy of Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 27 of 36 The pool at Montage Healdsburg. (Christian Horan)

Slide 28 of 36 The Olive Terrace at Hazel Hill restaurant at Montage Healdsburg. (Christian Horan Photography)

Slide 29 of 36 Bohemian Highway Travel Co.’s Wine & Design Tour: The Hollywood Reporter recommends the Bohemian Highway Travel Co.'s newest tour ($595/person), "an intriguing and exclusive way to experience the valleys’ best architecture and vino." The tour includes stops at Flowers Vineyards & Winery in Healdsburg (pictured), Ashes & Diamonds in Napa and Faust Haus vineyard in St. Helena. (Courtesy of Flowers Vineyards & Winery)

Slide 30 of 36 Sonoma Magazine named Ashes & Diamonds in Napa one of "the hottest wine tasting experiences in Sonoma and Napa." (Emma K. Morris)

Advertisement

Slide 31 of 36 Hotel Healdsburg Mushroom Foraging: The Hollywood Reporter recommends Hotel Healdsburg's mushroom foraging experience. The experience includes, among other things, a "2-hour foray with an expert mushroom forager" at Notre Vue Winery in Windsor, followed by a three-course dinner at Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg (pictured) with a special fourth course prepared by the restaurant's chef, using the foraged mushrooms. ($688 for two). (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 32 of 36 Bricoleur Yoga Mini Retreats and E-Bike Rides: Get zen with yoga, crystal singing bowl sound healing and wine, of course, at "delightful family-friendly" Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor, recommends The Hollywood Reporter. New mini yoga retreats start May 29 with a Preparing for Summer Solstice ($135/person) class and picnic. The winery also has a Pedal to Wellness program in partnership with Farmhouse Inn, which includes an e-bike ride from the Forestville inn to the Windsor winery, a 30-minute yoga class, a "Rooted tasting," and visits to two additional wineries on the ride back. Find more winery yoga here. (Courtesy of Bricoleur Vineyards)

Slide 33 of 36 The Barlow Market: Film and television producer Jerry Bruckheimer may like characters that are as tough as steel (his films include Top Gun, Con Air, Armageddon and Black Hawk Down) but he also likes to collect fragile, handblown glasses and glass sculptures by glass maker Michael Dickinson, who recently opened his Dickinson Glass showroom and studio at The Barlow. The Hollywood Reporter recommends a stop at his studio and the shops at the Sebastopol marketplace. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 34 of 36 A selection of handblown glasses from Michael Dickinson of Dickinson Glass Studio and showroom in Sebastopol's Barlow. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 35 of 36 Handblown glass ornaments from Michael Dickinson of Dickinson Glass Studio and showroom in Sebastopol's Barlow. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 36 of 36 Would you like a taste of the good life? Visit these local celebrity wineries and sip on their wines. Newcomers include the Bella twins. (Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)