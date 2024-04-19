Member of British Royal Family, Princess Diana’s Godson Visits Sonoma County

Lord Edward “Eddy” Downpatrick, second in line to the Dukedom of Kent and a godson of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, recently visited Sonoma County on a business trip for his travel company, Aristeia Travel.

Downpatrick’s Sonoma County sojourn with Aristeia COO, Caitlin Walker, was dedicated to scouting wineries in hopes of finding destinations for his travel company. He founded Aristeia in 2021 to organize bespoke tours and expeditions across the globe, spanning continents from Europe to Latin America. The company also offers experiences like whale watching and heliskiing (off-trail skiing where the skier reaches the top of the mountain by helicopter).

“Our clients are no longer looking for something akin to Disneyland. They want to see the real Wine Country, and meet the people who work tirelessly to make it what it is,” said Walker of their visit.

Touring wineries

Downpatrick and Walker visited local wineries and tasting rooms such as Benziger in Glen Ellen, Sangiacomo and Gehricke in Sonoma, and Capo Isetta and DRNK in Sebastopol. They toured Capo Isetta’s underground caves, explored the terroir of the DRNK property, enjoyed a biodynamic vineyard tour and tasting at Benziger, and got to know the winemaking communities at Sangiacomo and Gehricke.

“I feel pride in the many blessings we have, one being the privilege to host Eddy and Caitlin,” said Bill Isetta, the owner of Capo Isetta. “It is a great honor having him meet some of the real icons in the Sonoma wine industry.”

Steve Sangiacomo of Sangiacomo Family Wines added, “His old-world perspective is completely aligned with our region that permeates history, passion, and authenticity.”

An appreciation for Sonoma

Downpatrick also enjoyed his time in Sonoma County, expressing the connection he felt with the people and the land rather poetically.

“The name Sonoma seemed ever so fitting as we wandered amongst rows of vines that perhaps looked upon us as temporal visitors in their age-old, sunlit domain,” said the British lord. “It was here, amidst the clinking of glasses and the shared narratives of local vintners, that we found a profound connection—not merely through the tasting of wine but in the gathering of souls.”

In addition to the winery visits, Downpatrick participated in a dinner at the Swiss Hotel in Sonoma with over 30 of the region’s most influential wine leaders, including proprietors of wineries, wine ambassadors, winemakers, and industry sales leaders.

“Very lovely to be here; this is a beautiful part of the world. I don’t think many people from my part of the world know just how special this is. [When] they think of US wine, they think of Napa; I think Sonoma has a lot of hidden gems,” said Downpatrick.

A fashionable lord

Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick (or simply “Eddy,” as he prefers to be called) was born in London in 1988, the son of George, Earl of St Andrews and Sylvana, the Countess of St Andrews.

As a firstborn and the grandson of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Downpatrick is second in line to the Dukedom of Kent. However, despite being a member of the British royal family as a second cousin once removed from King Charles III, his Roman Catholic faith has led to his exclusion from the line of succession to the British throne.

Downpatrick grew up in Cambridge, received his education at prestigious boarding school Eton College before pursuing studies in modern languages at Kebble College, one of the largest colleges at Oxford University.

Before founding Aristeia Travel, Downpatrick was a financial analyst at JP Morgan and then transitioned to the fashion industry in 2017 as the co-founder of FIDIR. The fashion brand specializes in outdoor apparel and accessories, featuring handbags to T-shirts, all inspired by the rugged landscapes of the Scottish Highlands.

Expanding his entrepreneurial ventures, Downpatrick established Aristeia Travel in 2021. And now he sees potential to grow his business in Sonoma County.

“This tour reinforced our belief in the transformative power of travel…The personal interactions in Sonoma will inspire our future travel offerings, aiming to bring similar meaningful experiences to our clients,” said Downpatrick.