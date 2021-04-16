10 Sonoma Wineries with Gorgeous Gardens

Slide 1 of 27 Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery, Healdsburg: The gardens at Ferrari-Carano were first planted in 1987 by former owner Rhonda Carano, after more than a year of planning. More than 10,000 tulips and daffodils bloom each spring. Reservations, including wine tasting, are required and available Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 8761 Dry Creek Rd, Healdsburg, 800-831-0381, ferrari-carano.com. (Courtesy of Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery)

Slide 2 of 27 There’s a dedicated Ferrari-Carano Tulip Hotline in late-winter/early-spring that provides updates on when the tulips are in bloom. 707-433-5349 (Courtesy of Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery)

Slide 3 of 27 The gardens at Ferrari-Carano boast more than 2,000 species of trees and shrubs, including a few of the only Portuguese cork trees in Wine Country. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 27 A culinary garden with vegetables, fruits, herbs, and edible flowers is the latest addition to Ferrari-Carano's five-acre spread of plants and flowers. (Courtesy of Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery)

Slide 5 of 27 Matanzas Creek Winery, Santa Rosa: Two acres of Provencal-style lavender gardens were planted on this Santa Rosa estate in 1991, replacing a lawn. Reservations (along with masks and social distancing protocols) are required for all visits to this lavender field. Lavender garden reservations do not include wine tasting or picnicking on the property. 6097 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, 707-528-6464, matanzascreek.com. (Courtesy of Matanzas Creek Winery)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 27 Mother Nature has the final say, but the lavender garden at Matanzas Creek Winery typically turns a vibrant purple around May. Full bloom occurs around mid-June. By late July, the color starts to fade. (Courtesy of Matanzas Creek Winery)

Slide 7 of 27 Once the lavender reaches full bloom at Matanzas Creek Winery, it's cut, bundled and hung to dry. Dried blossoms are used in an assortment of culinary, bath, body and home products sold at the winery. (Courtesy of Matanzas Creek Winery)

Slide 8 of 27 Cline Cellars, Sonoma: Spring bloom at this family-owned winery never disappoints with somewhere around 2,000 rose bushes throughout the property. Open Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for outdoor tastings and bottle service. Reservations highly recommended. 24737 Arnold Drive, Highway 121, Sonoma, 707-940-4044, clinecellars.com. (Courtesy of Cline Cellars)

Slide 9 of 27 More than 70 species of roses can be found on the Cline Cellars property. (Courtesy of Cline Cellars)

Slide 10 of 27 Benziger Family Winery, Glen Ellen: In 2000, Benziger became the first vineyard in Sonoma (and one of the first in North America) to receive biodynamic certification. The winery’s holistic approach to farming and maintaining a healthy ecosystem involves many elements, which can be explored along the Biodynamic Discovery Trail and during the Private Tribute Estate Tour & Tasting. Open Thursday through Monday, by appointment only. 1883 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen, 707-935-3000, benziger.com. (Courtesy of Benziger Family Winery)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 27 Benziger’s Biodynamic Discovery Trail provides an education in sustainable farming. Access to the Biodynamic Discovery Trail is currently reserved to guests who have booked private tastings, but as Sonoma County continues to reopen, that could change. Be sure to call the winery or check their website before you visit. (Courtesy of Benziger Family Winery)

Slide 12 of 27 The main insectary at Benziger boasts hundreds of flowers and plants planted to attract predatory insects and animals. The winery also grows vegetables and flowers that help with composting, like chamomile, yarrow and stinging nettle. The insectary is currently only accessible to guests who have booked the Private Tribute Estate Tour & Tasting. (Courtesy of Benziger Family Winery)

Slide 13 of 27 Flowers Vineyards & Winery, Healdsburg: Before they grew grapes, Joan and Walt Flowers owned a nursery so they knew just how to create a striking garden at their winery's House of Flowers. The landscaping was inspired by the many microclimates and bioregions between Healdsburg and the rugged Sonoma Coast, where the winery grows pinot noir and chardonnay. 4035 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-723-4800, flowerswinery.com (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 27 Native plants like salvias, yarrow, and manzanita at Flowers Vineyards & Winery attract beneficial insects, and the red penstemon that grows in the garden is a favorite with hummingbirds. (Courtesy of Dana Rebmann)

Slide 15 of 27 Flowers Vineyards & Winery is open Thursday through Monday, reservations are highly recommended. A limited number of walk-in appointments are available each day. (Courtesy of Flowers Vineyards & Winery)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 27 Quivira Vineyards, Healdsburg: Quivira is devoted to what it calls holistic farming, which includes organic and biodynamic practices. On tours, visitors get a look at the estate’s vegetable gardens, beehives, and grazing chickens, cows and pigs. The winery’s garden includes more than 100 raised beds. 4900 W Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-431-8333, quivirawine.com. (Courtesy of Quivira Vineyards)

Slide 17 of 27 Well water is used throughout the garden at Quivira Vineyards in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Quivira Vineyards)

Slide 18 of 27 Lynmar Estate, Sebastopol: The culinary and garden teams work closely together at Lynmar Estate; ingredients from the garden are used when creating the winery’s food and wine pairings. The tasting room patio is temporarily closed for renovations, but other areas of the estate are open for tastings of estate-grown pinot noirs and chardonnays. 3909 Frei Rd, Sebastopol, 707-829-3374, lynmarestate.com. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 27 Along with vegetables and herbs, the gardens at Lynmar Estate include edible flowers and native plants that attract and support insects and pollinators. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 27 Colorful cosmos flowers bloom in the garden at Lynmar Estate in Sebastopol. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 27 Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, Fulton: Kendall-Jackson's Executive Chef Justin Wangler and his team take advantage of local ingredients and hyper-local produce from the wine estate's 4-acre culinary garden to prepare small dishes paired with small-production, limited-release wines. Fruit, vegetables, herbs and flowers grow in the KJ gardens. 5007 Fulton Road, Fulton, 866-287-9818, kj.com. (Courtesy of Kendall-Jackson)

Slide 22 of 27 The gardens at Kendall-Jackson in Fulton. (Courtesy of Kendall-Jackson)

Slide 23 of 27 Tucker Taylor is the Director of Culinary Gardens at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens. He shares beautiful photos of produce from the gardens on his Instagram account @farmert. (Chris Hardy / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 24 of 27 Chateau St. Jean, Kenwood: Though located in Sonoma Valley, Chateau St. Jean's gardens may remind you of gardens in Italy and the south of France. The French-style chateau was built as a summer home in the early 1920s. There are spots throughout the estate to sit down and take in the garden views. 8555 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-257-5784, chateaustjean.com. (Courtesy of Chateau St. Jean)

Slide 25 of 27 The patio at Chateau St. Jean is one of our favorite winery patios in Sonoma County. Pretty flower arrangements add to the atmosphere. (Courtesy of Chateau St. Jean)

Advertisement

Slide 26 of 27 Gardens in bloom at Chateau St. Jean in Kenwood. (Courtesy of Chateau St. Jean)

Slide 27 of 27 (Garden currently closed) Korbel Champagne Cellars, Guerneville: This is the oldest continually operating sparkling wine house in North America, established in 1882. That history gives Korbel the legal right to use the term “Champagne” on its labels, even though the wines are not from Champagne, France. The Korbel gardens boast over 150 roses as well as plum trees and numerous plants found in the surrounding redwood forest. 13250 River Rd, Guerneville, 707-824-7000, korbel.com/winery-tours. (Courtesy of Korbel Champagne Cellars)