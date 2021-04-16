Six issues | One Great Price

10 Sonoma Wineries with Gorgeous Gardens

Enjoy a stroll in these carefully landscaped gardens, full of roses, tulips, daffodils and other beautiful plants.

There’s something special about spring in Sonoma County. Wildflowers bloom along country roads and in vineyard rows, with emerald green hills in the background. At wineries, bees start buzzing in culinary gardens while visitors sip wine on terraces and patios. On a sunny day, the whole area looks spectacular but some wineries are especially eye-catching come spring with carefully landscaped gardens full of roses, tulips, daffodils and other beautiful plants beckoning visitors to step outside. We’ve listed a few of our favorite Sonoma County winery gardens in the gallery above. Did we miss your favorite winery garden? Let us know in the comments below.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

