Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Food + Drink, Magazine, Sonoma Wineries, What's New in Sonoma County

Our Favorite Winery Gardens in Sonoma

Make no mistake: We love our grapes. But area winery folks also apply their green thumbs to growing a whole lot more.

Make no mistake: We love our grapes. But area winery folks also apply their green thumbs to growing a whole lot more. Whether you’re looking to learn more about organic veggie gardening, wonder at otherworldly proteas, or hike oak-studded hills, these winery gardens are our best bets for early summer. Click through the above gallery for details. 

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

Related Posts
10 Sonoma Wineries with Gorgeous Gardens 10 Sonoma Wineries with Gorgeous Gardens
Pair Wine With Wildflowers Along These Sonoma County Routes Pair Wine With Wildflowers Along These Sonoma County Routes
12 Sonoma Wineries to Visit Right Now 12 Sonoma Wineries to Visit Right Now

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
Two Landscape Professionals Create a Breezy, Meditative Home in Sonoma

The husband-and-wife design team behind Roche + Roche Landscape Architecture have created a thoughtful garden teeming with texture and seasonal...

Close