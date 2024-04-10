Iconic Sonoma Hotel Reopening After Renovation. Here’s a Sneak Peek

Sonoma’s El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen will reopen May 1 after being temporarily closed since January for the first phase of an extensive renovation.

“We’re eager to kick off our multi-phased renovation with the newly redesigned rooms,” says Tim Harmon, CEO and founder of Palisades Hospitality, parent company to Mosaic Hotel Group, which owns the Sonoma property. “Today’s modern traveler will discover a refined, welcoming destination hotel where they can unwind after exploring Wine Country and Sonoma Valley’s many offerings.”

El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen offers guests a tranquil retreat in the heart of Sonoma’s downtown square. Situated moments away from boutique shops, wine tasting rooms, and art galleries, the cherished historic landmark on Sonoma Plaza will unveil its first renovation phase with the complete redesign of its 27 rooms.

The hotel draws inspiration from Wine Country’s lively ambiance and the relaxed essence of a Californian retreat. The rejuvenated rooms blend modernity and bohemian charm, and are adorned with jewel-like tones and textured patterns.

Guests can indulge in a plethora of amenities, including in-room dining from the acclaimed El Dorado Kitchen, access to the seasonal solar-heated saltwater pool, organic custom bath products, luxurious robes and slippers, complimentary bike rentals, and an in-room honor bar featuring a selection of Sonoma-made snacks.

In mid-May, El Dorado Hotel will reopen the EDK Cantina, an authentic Mexican kitchen that extends the hotel’s food and beverage offerings. The menu will include tacos, antojitos, and platos. Executive Chef Armando Navarro of El Dorado Kitchen infuses Latin American flavors into his creations, using locally sourced seasonal ingredients for dishes that are ordered and served through a takeaway-style window on Spain Street. Hotel guests can also enjoy poolside dining and sipping local beers and canned cocktails, ordered conveniently via QR code.

The second phase of the renovations will focus on enhancing the public spaces at El Dorado Hotel in early 2025, including a redesigned hotel lobby and an exclusive lounge reserved for guests. Guests can enjoy unique experiences such as personalized tastings with local winemakers and private dinners in collaboration with local producers. The pool area will also undergo a makeover with new seating and cabanas.

Additionally, El Dorado Kitchen’s main dining room and patio will receive a design refresh, marking the completion of the property’s renovation.

With the completion of the first phase, limited booking starts April 17, and the grand opening is on May 1.

El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen, 405 First St. W., Sonoma, 707-996-3030, eldoradosonoma.com