Second Acme Burger Coming to Petaluma

According to co-owner Erica Kniess, Acme Burger will open a fourth location — its second in Petaluma — at the former Flamez Grill, 701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, in mid-July.

The casual eatery, which features locally sourced burgers, fish and chips, fried chicken and Straus milkshakes, first opened in Cotati in 2019.

The restaurant was founded by high-end chef Todd Kneiss, who found a challenge in creating the ideal burger — and he has.

I recently stopped by the Santa Rosa cafe, 1007 W. College Ave., for a turkey melt special with Gruyere cheese and caramelized onions, and the messy, five-napkin affair didn’t disappoint.

My parents swear by the fried fish sandwich, making frequent stops on their trips to Santa Rosa.

The couple opened their first Petaluma location on the west side, 330 Western Ave., in 2022. Find hours and details about their restaurants at acmeburgerco.com.