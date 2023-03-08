Best Springtime Camping Spots in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 13 For families—Casini Ranch Family Campground: Casini Ranch checks all the boxes, with rustic cabins and tent sites overlooking the Russian River, where families can swim, fish, and relax by a seasonal beach bonfire. Family-operated since 1965, Casini Ranch also has hayrides, movie nights, dance parties, and watercraft rentals. 22855 Moscow Rd., Duncans Mills. 800-451-8400, casiniranch.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Casini Ranch Family Campground was voted "Best Place to Camp" for 2022 for its spacious camp sites, private beach on the Russian River and access to the pacific coast. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

For couples—Sugarloaf Ridge State Park: With redwood forests and access to Sonoma Creek, Sugarloaf boasts year-round camping at nearly 50 campsites centered on a large meadow. Romance blossoms with the bloom of wildflowers, from delicate purple shooting stars to vibrant red Indian paintbrush. The Robert Ferguson Observatory hosts monthly stargazing parties, and the 25-foot seasonal waterfall is just a short hike from the campground. 2605 Adobe Canyon Rd., Kenwood, 707-833-5712, sugarloafpark.org (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

There are also luxury tents complete with furnishings available at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, for those who want to give glamping a go. (Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)

Following winter rains, hikers will enjoy the sweet canyon waterfall in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Campers at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park can enjoy stargazing at the park's Robert Ferguson Observatory each month on a Saturday night around the new moon. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

At the ocean—Bodega Dunes Campground: Overlooking Bodega Harbor, Bodega Dunes Campground is close to excellent seafood restaurants—and in spring, the whale watching and bird watching is excellent, as the adjacent beach is habitat for the threatened snowy plover. The campground has nearly 100 campsites, and though the ocean here is too dangerous to swim, you'll have easy access to sandy beach walks, coastal hikes—even horseback rides. 2485 Hwy. 1, Bodega Bay. 707-875-3483, parks.ca.gov (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

The peak months for whale watching are January through May. Bring binoculars for a spectacular sighting. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

For luxury—Wildhaven Sonoma: This riverfront Healdsburg glamping site has large, safari-style tents complete with electricity, Wi-Fi, outdoor patios, fire pits, and memory foam mattressess with heated mattress pads (goodbye, stiff necks!). And in true Sonoma County style, the campsite is a stone's throw from a local swimming hole—a private stretch of the Russian River to launch your kayaks and innertubes. 2411 Alexander Valley Rd., Healdsburg. 707283-7773, wildhavensonoma.com (Wildhaven Sonoma)

Stairs lead down to the Russian River at Wildhaven Sonoma in Healdsburg. (Wildhaven Sonoma)

Weekends only until summer—Spring Lake Regional Park: With wildflower hikes, mountain biking, and fishing on the lake, there's plenty to do here. The park's Environmental Discovery Center, geared to elementary schoolers, offers hands-on nature education and science experiments. Three modern cabins and 31 campsites are located in oak woodlands above the lake, and the swimming lagoon opens Memorial Day weekend. 5585 Newanga Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-565-2267, sonomacountycamping.org (Paul Yu/Sonoma County Parks)

At Spring Lake in Santa Rosa. (Sonoma County Regional Parks)

For sunsets—Wright's Beach Campground: This sandy beach spot at Sonoma Coast State Park offers gorgeous ocean and sunset views. Outdoor activities include whale and bird watching, hang gliding, and one of Sonoma County's classic, must-do hikes: the Kortum Trail, which winds along bluffs and leads to several other nearby beaches. 7095 Hwy. 1, Bodega Bay. 707-875-3483, parks.ca.gov (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)