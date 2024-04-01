Sonoma County Camping Spot Named Among Best in the US

Spring is in the air and with the weather getting warmer, it is a perfect time to start planning camping trips. Sonoma County has a wide array of stunning campsites including one that is a 2024 winner of the national Campspot Awards.

The Casini Ranch Family Campground in Duncans Mills has been named one of the top tent camping spots in the country, according to website campspot.com.

The Campspot award winners are “serene and picturesque destinations ideal for tent campers, featuring excellent facilities and breathtaking natural surroundings,” according to the site.

Only a short drive from the Sonoma Coast, Casini Ranch Family Campground, which has been open since 1965, is nestled among pretty hills.

The family-owned and operated RV park and campground sits on a 110-acre ranch that is next to a meandering stretch of the Russian River.

Casini Ranch features a mile of riverfront property allowing campers to “paddle the Russian River, feed horses, spend the day fishing, or fly high on a jumping pillow,” according to Campspot.

Willow Creek State Park is adjacent to the Casini campground making it convenient for campers to enjoy hikes on miles of park trails.

The campground offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy a variety of activities, including arts and crafts, basketball, bike rental, canoeing, kayaking, horseshoes and volleyball.

Other Campspot tent camping award winners include Lake Nacimiento Resort in Bradley, California; Skillet Creek Campground in Baraboo, Wisconsin; Neversink River Resort in Cuddebackville, New York; and Crawford Notch Campground in Hart’s Location, New Hampshire.

Wherever you may choose to camp, if you want to be a happy camper, it is best to make a plan as early as possible and check availability.

Camping has become increasingly popular in recent years, with demand often outpacing supply, according to camping availability app, The Dyrt.

Campers in California are almost 30% more likely than campers in other parts of the United States to find sold-out campgrounds, according to The Dyrt’s 2024 Camping Report. A survey conducted by the app found that California campgrounds are the second most competitive in the U.S., after Wyoming.