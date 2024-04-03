This $4.8 Million Petaluma Compound Features a Tennis Court, Home Theater and Water Slide

The new owners of a 6.7-acre compound on 200 Frances Way in Petaluma will not have a dull moment.

The expansive property features 4,200 square foot of living space in the main residence, which has a den and home theater, as well as a 1,800-square-foot guest house and a 2,000 square-foot custom barn with a bar. It also includes tennis and basketball courts, manicured gardens and a pool with a water slide.

The price tag on all of this entertainment? $4,795,000.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom main home has a light-drenched open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Outside, a large deck with westerly views offers a spot to take in sunsets. A rock waterfall empties into the a pool, as does the water slide. There’s also an outdoor kitchen and pizza oven.

For more information about the home at 200 Frances Way in Petaluma, contact listing agent Robert Rapp, robert.rapp@compass.com, 707-695-.9542, Compass Realty, compass.com