Waterfalls and Wildflowers: The Best Spring Hikes in Sonoma

Abundant winter rains have set the stage for some spectacular spring outings in Sonoma County.

Abundant winter rains have set the stage for some spectacular spring hikes in Sonoma County. Gushing waterfalls, vibrant green hillsides and carpets of wildflowers in vineyards, meadows and on coastal bluffs await those who venture outdoors this season. Click through the above gallery for a few favorite springtime hikes.

Sofia Englund, Maci Martell and Dana Rebmann contributed to this article. 

