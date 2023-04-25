Waterfalls and Wildflowers: The Best Spring Hikes in Sonoma

Slide 1 of 16 Sugarloaf Ridge State Park: The 25-foot Sonoma Creek Falls draws weekend crowds who revel in the refreshing results of a wet season. For an easy-access, quick waterfall fix, there’s no better choice than this sweet canyon waterfall that gushes forth following winter rains amid huge boulders and greenery. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 16 The Sonoma Creek Falls can be reached in as little as a third of a mile via the lower Canyon Trail. It’s a very level path to and from the falls. More parking is available up top, near the visitor center, where the upper Canyon Trail offers a 450-foot drop down to the falls. The walk is just under a half-mile in each direction, though the return trip is a fairly steep climb up. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 16 Those who prefer a longer trip through the redwood canyon on their way to Sonoma Creek Falls can take a 2-mile loop that starts down the Pony Gate Trail for a little over a mile before it links up with the Canyon Trail and aligns with Sonoma Creek, taking visitors up into rocky canyon from which the waterfall springs. The hike takes about an hour. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 4 of 16 Hundreds of visitors showed up at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park recently, hoping to see a superbloom that didn’t exist after The Wall Street Journal, among many other news outlets, listed Sugarloaf as one of Northern California’s parks known for poppy superblooms. But even without the superbloom, it is a beautiful place to visit in spring. Peak season for seeing wildflowers in the park is slated for mid-May this year. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 16 The best place to see wildflowers in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park are along the Creekside and Meadow trails (easy), the Meadow Hillside Loop (easy/moderate), the Vista loop (moderate) and the Bald Mountain or Goodspeed trails (difficult). Due to a high amount of weekends visitors, the park recommends arriving early or late in the day. (Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)

Slide 6 of 16 Want to spend the night among the blooms? Sugarloaf Ridge State Park boasts year-round camping at nearly 50 campsites centered on a large meadow. There are also luxury tents complete with furnishings available at the park for those who want to give glamping a go. (Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)

Slide 7 of 16 The Sonoma Coast: Stunning coastal bluffs and a plethora of native wildflowers, like California poppies, yellow and blue lupine, sea pink, Indian paintbrush, western wallflower and verbena, make for a beautiful spring outing. Popular trails for wildflower viewing include the Kortum trail in Sonoma Coast State Park and the Wildflower Loop in Jenner Headlands Preserve (download their wildflower guide here). (Shutterstock)

Slide 8 of 16 The Kortum Trail is an absolute classic along the Sonoma Coast, winding along the bluffs and headlands from Blind Beach to Wright's Beach, with sightlines all the way to Point Reyes on the clearest days. (Jerry Dodrill Photography)

Slide 9 of 16 The Sonoma Coast is characterized by steep bluffs fronting beaches or coves. Small ravines that traverse the coastal forest and grasslands transport water seasonally. The water spills directly over the cliffs, creating lovely beach waterfalls. Two of the best ones are Phillips Gulchat Salt Point State Park and Stengel Beach (pictured) at The Sea Ranch. (Chris Hardy/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 16 Take Highway 1 north of Jenner to the Stump Cove parking lot at Salt Point State Park for Phillips Gulch Falls, and to the Stengel Beach lot for that site’s eponymous falls. Parking at both lots is free and access to each fall is easy. (Leslie Wells/Shutterstock)

Slide 11 of 16 When visiting the Sonoma Coast, don't forget to bring your binoculars. The peak months for whale watching are January through May. Bodega Head, Stillwater Cove Regional Park, Sea Ranch Coastal Access Trails and Whale Watch Point at Gualala Point Regional Park are popular viewing spots. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 16 Salt Point State Park on the Sonoma Coast also is a popular destination for mushroom foraging (the daily limit is 2 pounds). Find useful information on how to forage safely and responsibly in this article. If you're new to foraging, go on a guided trip with a local mycologist or or mycological society. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 16 Pepperwood Preserve: Santa Rosa's 3,200-acre Pepperwood Preserve offers a variety of ways to enjoy wildflowers in spring, including guided public hikes (the next one is May 13) and a nature sketching and watercolor workshop on May 20. Find more information and sign up for hikes and classes at pepperwoodpreserve.org. Bring your own lunch and enjoy a picnic afterwards. (Tom Greco/For The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 16 Sonoma Botanical Garden: Sonoma County's only botanical garden offers impressive spring flowers, including rhododendrons in orange, red, pink and white hues. And, on the newly opened California Oaks Trail, lavender lupines bloom. In April and May, trees in the garden's Asian Woodland display their florals and visitors can see yellow swaths of Sticky Monkeyflower. Find more information at sonomabg.org (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 16 Sonoma County Regional Parks: You will find wildflowers in regional parks throughout Sonoma County, but a handful of locations – Crane Creek, Foothill, North Sonoma Mountain, Sonoma Valley (pictured) and Taylor Mountain – stand out with carpets of colorful blooms. Sonoma County Regional Parks offers a downloadable wildflower guide with flowers organized by color. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)