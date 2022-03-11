The Latest News on Healdsburg’s Single Thread and Little Saint

The guest is greeted with an array of dishes presented on a bed of wood, moss and ferns at Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

The Mid Winter in Sonoma County includes Kushi Oyster, Passmore Ranch Caviar and Alyssum Flower from Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Little Saint is expected to open in late April. (Courtesy of Little Saint)

After a fire closed the three-Michelin-starred Single Thread last month, owners Kyle and Katina Connaughton have put reservations on hold through at least this month.

In the meantime, Single Thread’s other project, Little Saint, is expected to open in late April. The plant-based restaurant and café is located inside the 10,000-square-foot space that previously housed SHED. (Curious foodies can sample a mezze plate prepared by the team behind Single Thread at Marine Layer Wines in Healdsburg. Read more here.)

Chef de Cuisine Bryan Oliver is reprising his role in the kitchen, and Rusty Rastello, whose team recently won the Wine Spectator Grand Award at Single Thread, will be executive wine director. Akeel Shah, Single Thread’s service director, will be the general manager. Read more here.

On March 31, the Connaughtons will welcome Junghyun “JP” and Ellia Park of the two-Michelin starred Atomix for a night of culinary collaboration at Single Thread. The two couples will craft a 10-course tasting menu reflecting both restaurants’ Asian-influenced cuisines and service styles. Read more here.