2 of the World’s Best Restaurants Announce Collaboration in Sonoma County

The Art of Plating dinner with Single Thread’s Chef Kyle Connaughton and Katina Connaughton and winemaker Olivier Bernstein on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 in San Francisco. (Courtesy of Single Thread)

Two renowned Michelin-starred restaurants from opposite sides of the country are joining forces for a night of haute dining in Healdsburg.

On March 31, the husband-and-wife team behind Single Thread restaurant, Kyle and Katina Connaughton, will welcome Junghyun “JP” and Ellia Park of the two-Michelin starred Atomix for a night of culinary collaboration. The two couples will craft a 10-course tasting menu reflecting both restaurants’ Asian-influenced cuisines and service styles.

Single Thread, which last year retained its elusive three Michelin stars and made No. 37 on the annual “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants” list, serves unique Japanese dishes made from fresh ingredients supplied by the Single Thread Farm. Atomix, located in New York City, came in on No. 43 on the top 50 list, with the awards body calling its innovative Korean cuisine “groundbreaking.”

This is not the first time Single Thread and Atomix have teamed up for a night of Asian-fusion fine dining. In 2019, the Parks hosted a collaborative cooking night with the Connaughtons in New York, during which the four restaurateurs shared their respective techniques and philosophies.

“We are incredibly excited to cook and collaborate with our good friends JP and Ellia,” said Chef Kyle Connaughton in a press release. “We had the pleasure of joining them at Atomix in 2019 and it was so inspiring to see not only their cuisine but also their warm hospitality. We look forward to sharing that inspiration with our team and welcoming them to our home.”

The couples met before their joint cooking ventures came to fruition, when the Parks visited and dined at Single Thread shortly after its 2016 opening.

“We still vividly remember how our first dining experience moved us, through its unique space, cuisine and hospitality,” the Parks noted. “We kept in touch with Chef Kyle and Katina since that visit, and have become good friends since. Collaborations are thrilling because we can exchange two restaurants’ culture and cuisine, and learn so much from the experience.”

Single Thread’s philosophy of “omotenashi,” a Japanese word meaning to anticipate and wholeheartedly tend to a guest’s every need, serves to enhance its farm-driven Japanese cuisine. Pair that focus on hospitality and seasonality with Atomix’s sophisticated Korean fare and you get a match made in upscale, Asian-dining heaven.

The collaborative 10-course meal will be served at Single Thread in Healdsburg on March 31 and is priced at $425 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Wine pairing is an additional $300 per person and the reserve wine pairing is $500 per person. Reservations will be available beginning Feb. 1 on Tock.

Single Thread, 131 North St., Healdsburg, 707-723-4646, singlethreadfarms.com