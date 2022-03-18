New Cocktail Bar Coming to Sebastopol

Ruin Bar closed during the pandemic. It will reopen early this summer as a craft cocktail spot called Third Pig. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

The former Ruin Bar on Sebastopol’s South Main Street is expected to reopen early this summer as a craft cocktail spot called Third Pig, according to owners Alex and Katie Bowman.

The couple, who own Bowman Cellars in Graton, took over the lease after the closure of Ruin Bar, a pandemic casualty. The narrow, windowless space snuggled between Bank of the West and nearby Sebastopol Sunshine Cafe had long been a dive bar before Ruin owner Mathew Carson spiffed things up in late 2018, but since its closure in March 2020 it has sat empty.

Details are still a bit sketchy, but the Bowmans plan to make the cocktail bar a more lively space with greenery and modern decor that features the exposed brick.

Alex and Katie Bowman opened Bowman Cellars tasting room in 2018, a hip, millennial-friendly space with approachable but well-made wines. Both have roots in the community: Katie’s grandparents are the founders of Andy’s Produce Market in Sebastopol, and Alex’s family owns Bowman Electric.

116 S. Main St., Sebastopol, instagram.com/thirdpigbar. Stay tuned for more details.