This Sonoma Winery is Among Elizabeth Olsen’s Favorite Places in the World

Winemaker Ryan Glaab of Ryme Cellars shoveling out Grenache grape skins from a tank and placing them into an Italian basket press at his winey in Healdsburg. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Elizabeth Olsen attends the 'Wind River' photocall during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com)

Where does Elizabeth Olsen like to spend her free time? The answer might be closer to home than you’d expect.

The actress, who is the younger sister of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, gave a shout-out to Sonoma County in an interview with luxury and lifestyle magazine Condé Nast Traveller, citing Sonoma County as her favorite place to visit during the pandemic.

“The last place I travelled to was Sonoma, a trip I’ve taken quite often during the pandemic,” Olsen told Condé Nast Traveller. “My fiancé’s [musician Robbie Arnett] family has a place in St Helena, so we spend a lot of time up there.”

Like her sisters, Olsen started her career as a child actor and has since starred in indie films such as “Martha, Marcy, May, Marlene,” for which she received critical acclaim. Olsen’s fanbase has continued to expand after she landed the lead role as Avenger Wanda Maximoff in the new Disney+ miniseries “WandaVision,” in which she stars alongside Paul Bettany (as Vision). She said her visits to Sonoma County have provided “breathing space” from L.A. and her work; the perfect relaxing destination.

Olsen also mentioned that her favorite spot to sip wine is Ryme Cellars in Forestville.

“Their tasting is this kind of backyard set-up, but with beautiful wines and great people. A lot of Napa Valley feels old and too fancy and too serious for something that should be really enjoyed, but they’re not like that,” Olsen said.

Ryme Cellars, a small lot wine producer, is run by husband and wife duo Ryan and Meghan Glaab. The Glaabs us a number of rare varieties for their wines, such as vermentino, ribolla gialla and aglianico, as well as more traditional grapes such as cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc. Ryme Cellars was recently featured in Sonoma Magazine’s “8 Indie Wineries to Check Out in Sonoma.”

Olsen isn’t the only celebrity who loves visiting Wine Country in their free time. Reese Witherspoon, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tyra Banks, Drew Barrymore, Salma Hayek, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen among others have visited wineries, restaurants and even attended cooking classes in Sonoma County over the years. Click here to learn more about the most star-studded spots in the county.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.