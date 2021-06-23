Pair Wine Tasting With Yoga at These Sonoma Wineries

Slide 1 of 9 Bricoleur Vineyards, Windsor: Home to "The Yoga Van," this Windsor winery offers refreshing and relaxing outdoor yoga classes with vineyard views Friday through Sunday. Three instructors — Deacon Carpenter, Nina Jarnum and Vinita Laroia — lead the classes. 7394 Starr Rd, Windsor, 707-857-5700, bricoleurvineyards.com. (Courtesy of Deacon Carpenter)

Slide 2 of 9 On Fridays, Deacon Carpenter, a yoga instructor and Ayurvedic specialist, leads "Zin & Zen," a 60-minute Hatha class "focused on accurate alignment and foundational poses." $15 for class; $10 for wine (paid to Bricoleur Vineyards). To book, email deacon@deaconcarpenter.com. (Courtesy of Deacon Carpenter)

Slide 3 of 9 On Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Nina Jarnum leads a Vinyasa Core class at Bricoleur Vineyards ($15, sign up here). And, on Sundays, Vinita Laroia leads a Yin Yoga class from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ($15, sign up here). (Courtesy of Bricoleur Vineyards)

Slide 4 of 9 Russian River Vineyards, Forestville: This west county winery combines yoga, wine and live music for a relaxing weekend experience. On Sundays between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Samadhi Sanctuary Yoga & Wellness leads peaceful yoga sessions accompanied by calming tunes from guitarist Dustin Saylor (pictured). $35 for class and wine; $20 for class only. 5700 Hwy. 116 N., Forestville, 707-887-3344, russianrivervineyards.com/tasting. (Will Bucquoy / for The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 9 DeLoach Vineyards, Santa Rosa: Local yoga company Molly Vogel Yoga organizes Vinyasa-style classes followed by wine tasting at wineries in Sonoma and Napa counties. Open to all levels, upcoming classes include yoga with Kelliann Reginato at DeLoach Vineyards in Santa Rosa, Sunday July 4, 10 - 11 a.m. $25 for class; 10% off wine purchases after class. The yoga company also offers private yoga in the vineyard events for groups of 10 participants and more. 1791 Olivet Rd, Santa Rosa, mollyvogelyoga.com/yoga-in-the-vineyards. (Courtesy of DeLoach Vineyards)

Slide 6 of 9 Trentadue Winery, Geyserville: Start your week off right with a Monday morning Vinyasa class at Trentadue Winery. The class, held outdoors and hosted by local yoga studio Yoga On Center, is led by Kate Remsen, who has been practicing yoga for more than 10 years and is a certified CorePower Yoga instructor. 9-10 a.m.,

$17 for class. Wine is not included, but guests are encouraged to stay for a wine tasting. 19170 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, yogaoncenter.com/healdsburg-schedule. (Courtesy of Trentadue Winery)

Slide 7 of 9 Pop-Up Yoga, Hook & Ladder, B.R Cohn, Francis Ford Coppola Winery: The Sonoma County Experience, a local tour and events company, organizes pop-up yoga classes at various wineries, including Hook & Ladder Winery in Santa Rosa, B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen and Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville. thesonomacountyexperience.com/experiences. (Jeff Kan Lee / The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 9 On Saturday, July 10, The Sonoma County Experience presents Wine Country Yoga, hosted by Hook & Ladder Winery in Santa Rosa. A 60-minute Vinyasa yoga class is led by local instructor Madeline Berry. After the class, participants (age 21 or older) can enjoy a glass of rosé, cookies from local company Cookie Take a Bite, and chocolate samples from Garden Society, a craft cannabis brand. $30 – $45. More information and tickets here. (Courtesy of The Sonoma County Experience)

Slide 9 of 9 The Sonoma County Experience presents Wine Country Yoga at Francis Ford Coppola Winery on August 7 (information and tickets here) and at B.R. Cohn Winery on September 11 and October 12 (information and tickets here). (Courtesy of B.R. Cohn Winery)