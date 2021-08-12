You Can Spend the Night at This Winery Chateau in Healdsburg

There’s no shortage of top-notch hotels and resorts that promise memorable stays when visiting Sonoma County, but how about spending the night at a winery? Recently, a few local wineries have started to offer overnight stays in adjacent guesthouses. At Jordan Vineyard & Winery in Healdsburg, however, you can book a stay at the winery chateau — recently renovated to the tune of $1 million — if you join the winery’s membership program.
Tom and Sally Jordan, the founders of the northern Sonoma winery, added the French-style chateau to their vineyard estate in the 1970s with the intent to offer lodgings as well as culinary experiences to their guests. Along with a commercial kitchen and formal dining room, three guest suites were incorporated into the design. Since then, members of the winery’s loyalty program, Jordan Estate Rewards, have been able to book a stay at the winery chateau, a perk many have taken advantage of. Following the recently completed $1 million remodel, those stays, still only available to loyalty program members, are likely to become even more sought-after.
John Jordan, Tom and Sally’s son, is now at the helm at Jordan Vineyard & Winery. When he first envisioned the renovation of the chateau guest suites, he planned to do it in phases. But when the pandemic hit, he saw an opportunity to invest in the future during a quiet phase in the wine industry and called on San Francisco interior designer Maria Haidamus to spearhead the renovation project. While modernizing the suites, Haidamus made sure that any design upgrades resonated with the time period and style the original design sought to emulate.
Original French-inspired features, such as rustic wood beams in the high ceilings and hexagon tile floors imported from southern France nearly four decades ago, were preserved. Antiques from the Louis XV period, collected by Sally Jordan, were also incorporated into the suites. Additional furniture and decor pieces, as well as art work, had to be sourced online due to pandemic travel restrictions and shutdowns.
“I didn’t want to make (the redesign) too traditional, so the challenge was to strike the right balance between making it updated (and) comfortable, but still true to the design period,” says Haidamus.
The remodel of Jordan’s guest suites — from picking wallpaper to installing new light fixtures to hanging 19th century paintings — took only eight months to complete. Click through the gallery above for a peek at the luxurious new chateau suites.
Jordan Vineyard & Winery, 1474 Alexander Valley Rd, Healdsburg, 707-431-5250, jordanwinery.com/reward-types/overnight-stays.