You Can Spend the Night at This Winery Chateau in Healdsburg

The guest bathroom in the Chêne Suite at Jordan Winery in Healdsburg. The Italian panoramic mural wallpaper is from Schumacher . Overnight stays in the guest suites are only available to members of the winery’s loyalty program. (Courtesy of R. Brad Knipstein)

A pair of Louis XV armchairs from Jordan’s antique collection have been reupholstered and now call the Cépage Suite at Jordan Winery home. Cépage means a “grape variety” in French. (Courtesy of R. Brad Knipstein)

Unable to salvage the hexagon tile floors in the guest suite bathrooms, San Francisco interior designer Maria Haidamus chose glazed floor tiles by Fireclay Tile , laid in a herringbone pattern. Pictured is the bathroom in the Cépage Suite. (Courtesy of R. Brad Knipstein)

The Cépage Suite is the smallest of the three guest suites at Jordan Winery in Healdsburg. The hexagon tile floors seen in this picture can be found in all of the guest suites. They were imported from southern France nearly forty years ago. (Courtesy of R. Brad Knipstein)

Botanical wallpaper by Peter Fasano was selected for the bedroom of the Vendange Suite at Jordan Winery in Healdsburg. More than three-quarters of Jordan’s 1,200-acre estate is dedicated to wild open space, including pollinator sanctuaries designed to provide habitat for hummingbirds, native bees and Western monarch butterflies. (Courtesy of R. Brad Knipstein)

The three newly renovated guest suites include a number of antiques from co-founder Sally Jordan’s collection, along with others sourced from all over the world. Jordan acquired this Louis XV armoire, a Rothschild family antique, in the 1970s. Now converted into an entertainment center, it houses a Victrola record player, a collection of French classics on vinyl, a chess set and vintage playing cards. (Courtesy of R. Brad Knipstein)

A first look at the guest suites at Jordan Vineyard & Winery following a $1 million renovation. It’s the first major remodel since the suites were first unveiled in 1979. The Vendange Suite is the largest of three guest suites at the winery chateau in Healdsburg. Vendange means “harvest” in French. (Courtesy of R. Brad Knipstein)

There’s no shortage of top-notch hotels and resorts that promise memorable stays when visiting Sonoma County, but how about spending the night at a winery? Recently, a few local wineries have started to offer overnight stays in adjacent guesthouses. At Jordan Vineyard & Winery in Healdsburg, however, you can book a stay at the winery chateau — recently renovated to the tune of $1 million — if you join the winery’s membership program.

Tom and Sally Jordan, the founders of the northern Sonoma winery, added the French-style chateau to their vineyard estate in the 1970s with the intent to offer lodgings as well as culinary experiences to their guests. Along with a commercial kitchen and formal dining room, three guest suites were incorporated into the design. Since then, members of the winery’s loyalty program, Jordan Estate Rewards, have been able to book a stay at the winery chateau, a perk many have taken advantage of. Following the recently completed $1 million remodel, those stays, still only available to loyalty program members, are likely to become even more sought-after.

John Jordan, Tom and Sally’s son, is now at the helm at Jordan Vineyard & Winery. When he first envisioned the renovation of the chateau guest suites, he planned to do it in phases. But when the pandemic hit, he saw an opportunity to invest in the future during a quiet phase in the wine industry and called on San Francisco interior designer Maria Haidamus to spearhead the renovation project. While modernizing the suites, Haidamus made sure that any design upgrades resonated with the time period and style the original design sought to emulate.

Original French-inspired features, such as rustic wood beams in the high ceilings and hexagon tile floors imported from southern France nearly four decades ago, were preserved. Antiques from the Louis XV period, collected by Sally Jordan, were also incorporated into the suites. Additional furniture and decor pieces, as well as art work, had to be sourced online due to pandemic travel restrictions and shutdowns.

“I didn’t want to make (the redesign) too traditional, so the challenge was to strike the right balance between making it updated (and) comfortable, but still true to the design period,” says Haidamus.

The remodel of Jordan’s guest suites — from picking wallpaper to installing new light fixtures to hanging 19th century paintings — took only eight months to complete. Click through the gallery above for a peek at the luxurious new chateau suites.

Jordan Vineyard & Winery, 1474 Alexander Valley Rd, Healdsburg, 707-431-5250, jordanwinery.com/reward-types/overnight-stays.