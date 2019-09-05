Best Breakfast in Santa Rosa: 25 Favorite Restaurants and Cafes

Slide 1 of 29 Bella Rosa Coffee Company: You know the coffee, but do you know they have a cafe? This homey hideout not only has their tasty, locally-roasted joe, but includes plenty of coffee drinks (don't miss the lavender white chocolate mocha) as well as pastries from Costeaux and Village Bakery. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. 5491 Skylane Blvd. Suite 140, Santa Rosa, 707-542-6220. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 2 of 29 Café Des Croissants: Need your breakies in a hurry? You can smell the buttery goodness even before you head inside, but the vast selection of filled croissants will make you swoon. Like their bagels, they're best when heated up for the optimum deliciousness. For bigger appetites, get a breakfast sandwich or bagel with lox schmear. 85 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-570-2078; 1791 Marlow Rd., Santa Rosa, 707-800-7149. 2444; Lomitas Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-544-6710. Also in Rohnert Park, Sebastopol and Petaluma. (Photo by Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 3 of 29 Carlo's Country Kitchen, Santa Rosa: It’s nothing fancy, but there’s some seriously good grub here, served up in mega portions. Biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, Huevos rancheros. 90 College Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-569-9734.

Slide 4 of 29 City Garden Donuts: Mmmm. Donuts. And scones. And avocado toast. And coffee. 1200 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-595-1932.

Slide 5 of 29 Crepevine: Obviously you want the crepes here, mostly because they come with so much good stuff inside and my favorite homestyle potatoes. Daily Benedicts, egg dishes and breakfast burritos plus pancakes and French toast make it a one-stop breakfast shop. 740 Farmer's Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-577-8822.

Slide 7 of 29 Criminal Baking Co.: This Biteclub favorite relocated from the SOFA district to Railroad Square. Each day, the cases are stocked with muffins, cheddar-bacon scones, cupcakes, and specialties like shortbread-crust lemon tart fluffed with meringue topping and tea sprinkles. Owner Dawn Zaft and her team also make plenty of gluten-free (bagels!) and vegan pastries. Breakfast salutes include Huevos Rancheros, quiche, English muffins and waffles. 808 Donahue St., Santa Rosa, 707-888-3546. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 8 of 29 Dierk’s Parkside Café: There’s literally no room for pretension at this intimate neighborhood restaurant. It's a surprising place to find one of Wine Country's favorite toques, Mark Dierkhising, but over the years, he's created a morning institution popular with bed-headed kids, apres-bike groups and in-the-know Wine Country visitors hunched over Chicken Fried Steak, Huevos Rancheros and quite possibly the world’s best hangover cure: the Country Benedict. 404 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-573-5955. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 9 of 29 Dierk’s Midtown Café: The offshoot of the brunch-tacular Dierk’s Parkside, Dierk's Midtown serves up a vibe and all-day brunch menu similar to that of the Santa Rosa Avenue location. While many people religiously order the Benedict, fans old and new should check out the seasonal specials like the spicy chorizo hash or cinnamon French toast with crispy bacon and eggs just how you like them. 1422 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-2233. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 10 of 29 Emily’s Kitchen: You can’t go wrong with a healthy stack of Emily’s creamy ricotta pancakes topped with warm blueberry syrup or the veggie hash. If you’re into the classics, the all American breakfast – complete with two eggs, Applewood smoked bacon or sausage, and two pieces of Costeaux cinnamon walnut bread French toast – is the way to go. 709 Village Ct., Santa Rosa, 707-523-2234. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 11 of 29 Franchetti’s: If you want a taste of country charm, try the veggie Chetti’s hash, served in a cast iron skillet and loaded with potatoes, mushrooms, butternut squash, sweet roasted onions and house-made mozzarella topped with fried eggs. The brunch bennies are a great way to start any weekend, and so are the the bottomless mimosas. 1229 N Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-526-1229. (Photo by Erik Castro)

Slide 13 of 29 Hank’s Creekside Cafe: Expect to sit around reading the paper on Saturday and Sunday mornings waiting for a table at this quirky Santa Rosa breakfast institution. Fluffy pancakes as big as your head, sausage, eggs and Huevos Rancheros, all served with a side of local cred and a homemade touch. Biscuits are made from scratch, eggs are fresh and the cottage fries are, Oh My God good. If you’re up for a splurge–and I mean a artery-clogging blow-out–go for the Crab Cake Benedict. 2800 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 707-575-8839. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 14 of 29 Lita's Cafe: Straightforward breakfast classics. 1973 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa.

Slide 15 of 29 Jeffrey’s Hillside Café: Former John Ash & Co. chef brings Wine Country dining to breakfast. Don’t miss their chilaquiles (best we’ve had), Southern-inspired biscuits and gravy, sticky bun french toast and cheese blintzes with lemon curd. Lines can get long on weekends, so put on your patient hat—it’s sooooo worth the wait. 2901 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-546-6317. (Photo by Scott Manchester)

Slide 16 of 29 Mac’s Deli: Breakfast is served all day (or at least until 4:30pm) at this casual downtown deli. Benedicts with lox, fluffy pancakes, waffles, omelets with anything and everything under the sun. 630 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-545-3785. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 17 of 29 Naked Pig Cafe - Open Weekends Only: The seasonal, local specialties with a focus on foraging. The menu changes up; but you can expect dishes like Eggs Benni with Meyer lemon Hollandaise; Americana eggs with local bacon and Santa Rosa-grown breakfast potatoes; and waffles (bacon in the batter) with local wildflower honey. 435 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-978-3231. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 19 of 29 Omelette Express: The Don Taylor classic where omelets are king. And queen. And all the royalty. A lengthy menu has add-ins ranging from bacon and avocado to the more exotic anchovies and scallions. Daily Benedicts, French toast and oatmeal (if you really want that). 112 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-525-1690. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 20 of 29 Parish Café: A love letter to owner-chef Rob Lippincott’s hometown of New Orleans, the second Parish Cafe has already woven itself into the fabric of downtown Santa Rosa. Breakfast favorites include the Breakfast Po-Boy (eggs over medium, black forest ham, provolone cheese, spinach and tomato on French bread), Bananas Foster Pain Perdu (french toast, fresh bananas, pecans and maple bourbon sauce), and Eggs Nouvelle New Orleans (poached eggs, lump blue crabmeat, shallots, house made hollandaise). Don't miss the beignets. 703 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-843-7804. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 21 of 29 Piner Café: A charming cafe with both the basics and some unusual picks served all day. The special is the chile relleno casserole, which usually sells out. Chicken fried steak, polish sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and a long, long, long list of other breakfast norms. 975 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, 707-575-0165. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 22 of 29 River Vine Café: An off-the-radar breakfast, brunch and lunch spot at Vintner's Inn. You'll get top-notch John Ash & Co. cuisine in a cozy little cafe that almost no one knows about. 4350 Barnes Rd. Santa Rosa, vintnersinn.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 23 of 29 Sam's For Play Cafe: Everything-but-the-kitchen-sink menu includes traditional bacon and eggs, pancakes and Hangtown fry. 2630 Cleveland Avenue, Santa Rosa; 1024 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, samsforplaycafe.com. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 25 of 29 SRJC Bakery Cafe: You win when culinary students learn to bake. When school is in session, you'll find croissants, muffins and other tasty pastries (and coffee) from 8a.m. to 2p.m. Wednesday through Friday. 1670 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, website. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 26 of 29 The Spinster Sisters: Spinster Sisters Chef Liza Hinman creates an evolving menu of original dishes, breakfast through dinner. Breakfast/brunch menu stars include “Brown Butter Mascarpone Crepes Meyer” with lemon curd, blackberry sauce, whipped cream and ginger crumble, and “Joe’s Benedict” with poached Wise Acre Farms eggs, prosciutto, red onion, arugula, avocado and herb hollandaise on Downtown Bakery challah. Don't miss the Deviled Eggs capped in house-made kimchee and bacon. 401 S. A St., Santa Rosa, 707-528-7100. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 27 of 29 Vitality Bowls (New): A base of acai topped with fruit, grains, granola, honey or any of a dozen other toppings. Think of it as fro-yo without the yo. 1880 Mendocino Ave Suite G, Santa Rosa, 707-540-0655, vitalitybowls.com.

Slide 28 of 29 Zoftig Eatery: Made with love egg wraps and scrambles along with fresh pastries of the day are a BiteClub favorite. 57 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa, 707-521-9554, zoftigeatery.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin)