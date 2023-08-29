Slide 1 of 19 Three Sticks Wines: The Three Sticks tasting room is located in the historic Vallejo-Casteñada Adobe, built in 1842 by Captain Salvador Vallejo, the infamous brother of General Mariano Vallejo. It was restored by winery owners Bill and Eva Price. Three Sticks produces estate-grown, small-lot chardonnays and pinot noirs. 143 W. Spain St., Sonoma, 707-996-3328, threestickswines.com (Three Sticks Wines)

Slide 2 of 19 Outdoor space at Three Sticks Wines in Sonoma. (Courtesy of Three Sticks Wines)

Slide 3 of 19 Outdoor seating at Three Sticks Wines. (Three Sticks Wines)

Slide 4 of 19 Walt Wines: Located just off the historic Sonoma Plaza, Walt Wines serves pinot noir and chardonnay from vineyards throughout California (Sonoma Coast, Napa Valley, Anderson Valley and the Central Coast) and Oregon's Willamette Valley. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, consider indulging in the Wine & Chocolate Tasting; Fleur Sauvage Chocolates in Windsor supplies the delightful sugar rush. 380 First St. W., Sonoma, 707-933-4440, waltwines.com (Walt Wines)

Slide 5 of 19 Kunde Family Winery: Enjoy vineyard and water fountain views from the Kinneybrook Patio while sipping wine and nibbling on locally-sourced cheese. Plan on 90 minutes; advance reservations are recommended. 9825 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-5501, kunde.com (Kunde Family Winery)

Slide 6 of 19 Kunde Family Winery in Kenwood. (Kunde Family Winery)

Slide 7 of 19 The Mountain Top Tasting at Kunde Family Winery in Kenwood affords visitors spectacular Wine Country views. (Timm Eubanks/Kunde Family Winery)

Slide 8 of 19 Lynmar Estate, Sebastopol: Located in the Russian River Valley, Lynmar Estate produces pinot noir and chardonnay. Vineyards views share the scenic spotlight with exploding seasonal gardens, and the best place to take it all in is from the terrace. Estate pairings include a four-course farm-to-table lunch made from seasonal estate ingredients and offerings from local purveyors. Reservations required. 3909 Frei Road, Sebastopol, 707-829-3374, lynmarestate.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 19 A table for wine tasters sits among a variety of flowers and vegetables in the garden at Lynmar Estate winery in Sebastopol, California. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 19 Medlock Ames: You could spend all day on the patio at Bell Mountain ranch, but for a one-of-a-kind tasting experience, reserve the winery’s Immersive Sound Experience. After meandering through the 338-acre estate with GPS-cued headphones that provide narration on the winery’s commitment to sustainability and land preservation, you’ll appreciate the striking view from the patio even more. 3487 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg, 707-431-8845, medlockames.com (Dana Rebmann)

Slide 11 of 19 Reeve Wines, Healdsburg: Launched by Noah Dorrance, co-founder of popular Banshee Wines, this tasting room serves pinot noir, Sonoma Coast chardonnay and rosé of pinot noir on a patio that boasts vineyard views in the shade of manzanitas and oak trees. By appointment only. 4551 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-235-6345, reevewines.com

Slide 12 of 19 Skipstone, Geyserville: All wine tastings take place on a patio steps from the vineyards at this Alexander Valley estate (construction of the estate’s new winery facility is anticipated to be finished in 2024). Skipstone is known for Bordeaux red varieties, including cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc. Visits are by appointment only. 2505 Geysers Road, Geyserville, 707-433-9124, skipstonewines.com (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 19 Paradise Ridge, Santa Rosa: It’s hard not to love the views from this winery patio. Along with vineyards as far as the eye can see, the family-owned winery is studded with large-scale sculpture art. 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-528-9463, prwinery.com (Jeremy Portje /The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 19 Wine tasting at Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa. (Paradise Ridge Winery)

Slide 15 of 19 MacRostie Winery: Enjoy photo-worthy panoramas from one of three patios at the MacRostie Estate House. The winery’s Signature Experience includes five wines, with a focus on single-vineyard chardonnays and pinot noirs from the Russian River Valley and Sonoma Coast. Reservations required. 4605 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-473-9303, macrostiewinery.com

Slide 16 of 19 MacRostie Winery in Healdsburg. (Kim Carroll)

Slide 17 of 19 Bacchus Landing: Located less than a five-minute drive from Healdsburg Plaza, Bacchus Landing is home to more than a half-dozen small, family-run wineries pouring their wines in five separate tasting rooms. Every tasting room has its own patio space. There’s also picnic areas and bocce courts on the 3-acre property. Open Thursday through Monday; Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment only. Well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome. 14210 Bacchus Landing, 707.395.0697 bacchuslanding.com (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 18 of 19 Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery: On clear days, the back deck at this coastal winery offers dreamy views of the Pacific Ocean, coastal redwoods and lush meadows. Wine tastings are accompanied with small bites prepared by the estate chef. Vegetarian options are available; reservations required. 15725 Meyers Grade Road, Jenner, 707-847-3460, fortrossvineyard.com (Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery)